Kambi Group Plc: Kambi Group plc signs on-property sportsbook partnership with the Oneida Indian Nation's Turning Stone Enterprises

Oneida Indian Nation to offer Kambi's premium Turnkey Sportsbook at three properties in Upstate New York

Kambi Group plc ("Kambi"), the home of premium sports betting solutions, has agreed a long-term partnership with the Oneida Indian Nation to provide its leading retail sportsbook solution to Turning Stone Enterprises' three sportsbooks in Upstate New York.



Under the terms of the agreement, Oneida will replace its current third-party sports betting supplier with Kambi's flexible Turnkey Sportsbook, which includes cutting-edge technology such as kiosks, point-of-sale terminals, Bring Your Own Device technology and an award-winning Bet Builder.



Turning Stone Enterprises is the parent organization for all business operations of the Oneida Indian Nation. The premier gaming destination in New York state, Turning Stone Enterprises' portfolio of gaming venues includes - Turning Stone Resort Casino, YBR Casino & Sports Book and Point Place Casino.



Werner Becher, CEO of Kambi, said: "We are thrilled to announce our partnership with the Oneida Indian Nation, further strengthening our tribal partner network and expanding our footprint in one of the largest sports betting markets in the US. Oneida has a proven track record of offering best-in-class gaming experiences, and we look forward to working with them to ensure they have an unparalleled sportsbook offering for years to come."



Ray Halbritter, Oneida Indian Nation Representative and Turning Stone Enterprises CEO, said: "Our collaboration with Kambi marks a major step forward for our sportsbooks. This new partnership will give our guests faster, more intuitive ways to place bets and add an all-new level of excitement to our sports betting experience."



For further information, please contact:

Mattias Frithiof

SVP Investor Relations & Sustainability

Mattias.Frithiof@kambi.com

Mobile: +46 73-599 45 77

For media enquiries, please contact:

pressoffice@kambi.com

Andy Roocroft

Head of PR & Communications

andy.roocroft@kambi.com

About Kambi

Kambi Group is the home of premium sports betting services for licensed B2C gaming operators. Kambi's portfolio of market-leading products include Turnkey Sportsbook, Odds Feed+, Managed Trading, Bet Builder, Esports, Front End and Sportsbook Platform. Kambi Group also operates esports data and odds supplier Abios, front end technology experts Shape Games and cutting-edge AI trading division Tzeract. Kambi Group's partners include ATG, Bally's Corporation, Corredor Empresarial, Kindred Group, LeoVegas, LiveScore, Rush Street Interactive and Svenska Spel. Kambi Group employs more than 1,000 staff across offices in Malta (headquarters), Australia, Denmark, Philippines, Romania, Sweden, the UK and the United States.

Kambi utilises a best of breed security approach and is ISO 27001 and eCOGRA certified. Kambi Group plc is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the symbol "KAMBI".

The Company's Certified Advisor is Redeye AB.

About Turning Stone Enterprises

Turning Stone Enterprises is the parent organization for all business operations of the Oneida Indian Nation. One of the largest employers in Central New York with more than 5,000 team members, Turning Stone Enterprises' portfolio of hospitality, gaming and recreational destinations includes Turning Stone Resort Casino, YBR Casino & Sports Book, Point Place Casino, The Lake House at Sylvan Beach, The Cove at Sylvan Beach, Maple Leaf Market and SavOn convenience stores, an RV park, two marinas, a hunting preserve and salmon-fishing destination and Wáhta' Maple Farm. Collectively, these properties offer guests from across the region and around the world five award-winning hotels, nearly 30 signature restaurants and dining venues, two spas, five golf courses, Las Vegas-style casino gaming, a state-of-the-art sports betting lounge, two concert venues and several nightlife venues.



Contact: Kathleen Schaffer, Head of Public Relations, Turning Stone Enterprises

Kathleen.Schaffer@turningstone.com