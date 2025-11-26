Kambi Group Plc: Kambi Group plc and PENN Entertainment Extend Retail Sportsbook Platform Agreement

Extension provides PENN with continued access to Kambi's retail sportsbook technology until 31 July 2027

Kambi Group plc ("Kambi") and PENN Entertainment, Inc. ("PENN") have agreed to extend the terms of their retail sportsbook platform agreement until 31 July 2027, superseding the previous agreement set to expire 31 December 2025. The new agreement relates to on-property sportsbooks active by end of 2025, with Kambi currently supporting 30 PENN properties in 13 US states.

Under the terms of the extension, Kambi's premium retail sportsbook technology will continue to power PENN's on-property sportsbooks, providing PENN with additional flexibility as it prepares for migration to its proprietary technology.



Kambi's industry-leading retail offering combines advanced trading capabilities, state-of-the-art betting kiosks, Bring Your Own Device technology and seamless over-the-counter wagering solutions, delivering a best-in-class on-property sportsbook experience to partners and their customers.



Werner Becher, Kambi CEO, said: "We are pleased to extend our retail agreement with PENN Entertainment, reaffirming Kambi's position as the trusted sportsbook provider for leading operators. This agreement ensures PENN can continue to benefit from our high-performance technology while maintaining the flexibility to execute its long-term strategic plans. We look forward to continuing to work alongside PENN to deliver exceptional retail sportsbook experiences for its customers across the US."

