Nitro Games Oyj: Half-Year Report January - June 2025

Half-Year Report

18 August 2025 at 09:00 (EEST)

REPORTING PERIOD JANUARY - JUNE 2025



Revenues (Jan - Jun): 4,136 KEUR (5,599 KEUR).

EBITDA: 319 KEUR (1,105 KEUR).

EBIT: -350 KEUR (225 KEUR).

Net result: -401 KEUR (279 KEUR).

Earnings per share (EPS) -0.02 EUR (0.01).

Cash and cash equivalents: 1,302 KEUR, and 531 KEUR of short - term receivables (30 June 2025).

(Unless otherwise stated, the comparison figures in brackets refer to the corresponding period in the previous year.)

APRIL - JUNE 2025

Revenues (Apr - Jun): 1,702 KEUR (2,925 KEUR).

EBITDA: -97 KEUR (505 KEUR).

EBIT: -437 KEUR (65 KEUR).

Net result: -460 KEUR (172 KEUR).

Earnings per share (EPS) -0.02 EUR (0.01).

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING APRIL-JUNE 2025

Signed an expansion to the development agreement with Digital Extremes to continue the work on Warframe mobile.

AGM & Election of the Board of Directors.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD

No post-period events.

OTHER EVENTS

Signed development agreement with Starbreeze.

Signed development agreement with VOID Interactive.

Report highlights

"The first half of the year marked a transitional period for Nitro Games, as we wrapped up collaborations with some partners and began working with new ones bringing fresh opportunities and a positive momentum. Part of this shift occurred toward the end of the summer and is not yet reflected in our financial results for the period.

This is a good example of the nature of our business and the volatility that can come when transitioning from one key project to another. In the games industry, the ability to adapt and adjust quickly is key to long-term success.

All in all, we've successfully navigated a transition period this year. While it hasn't been easy and has required tough decisions, it has been effective. We now have a growing number of exciting games in development, new partnerships to nurture, and new platforms to target - all backed by a global team that continues to prove they are the kind of winners who find a way, no matter what challenges arise.

I feel positive about the year ahead and look forward to delivering a strong performance overall. This is a good base to build on and allows us to continue exploring new opportunities too."

says Jussi Tähtinen, CEO of Nitro Games

