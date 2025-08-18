Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2025) - Visionary Metals Corp. (TSXV: VIZ) ("Visionary" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has contracted Geotech Ltd. ("Geotech") to conduct a Versatile Time-Domain Electromagnetic (VTEM) survey across its 40 km² land package in Wyoming's Granite Mountains. The VTEM survey, scheduled to begin this month, is designed to detect possible sulfide mineralization in outcrop and under post-Archean cover occurrences at depth and marks the first step in Visionary's recently announced, strategic Exploration Alliance with Teck Resources Limited ("Teck") to advance nickel exploration in Wyoming (See July 31st, 2025, Press Release).

"The VTEM survey is a significant first step as part of our recently announced Strategic Exploration Alliance with Teck," commented Wes Adams, CEO of Visionary Metals Corp. "Geotech's state-of-the-art data collection systems will significantly enhance our ability to detect conductive sulfide zones at depth at our flagship Tin Cup and King Solomon nickel projects and allow us to test additional regional prospects."

The VTEM survey will collect data from Visionary's entire 40 km² land package in Fremont County, Wyoming. It will focus on the Tin Cup project, where a 4.3-kilometer (km) by 150-meter (m) peridotite intrusion is in contact with sulfidic iron formation indicating strong nickel sulfide potential, and the King Solomon project, where Visionary made Wyoming's first nickel sulfide discovery in 2022. Flight lines will be flown at 100 m line spacing in these two areas to generate high resolution data for drill targeting and 200 m spaced lines will be used to test sulfide potential at earlier stage targets within Visionary's 40 km2 land package. Visionary has existing drill permits in place at King Solomon and plans to apply for new drill notifications at Tin Cup following interpretation of the VTEM survey data.

Regional Geology

Visionary's properties are located within Wyoming's Archean greenstone belt, which share several geological characteristics with other renowned nickel provinces, such as the Yilgarn Craton, in Australia. The VTEM survey is designed to detect conductive anomalies indicative of high-grade nickel sulfide deposits to depths up to 400 m. Teck will assist with data interpretation. Geotech's VTEM system is a leading airborne electromagnetic tool, renowned for detecting conductive mineral deposits like nickel sulfides at depths up to 400 meters. VTEM induces currents in subsurface conductors, mapping their size and location. This technology is particularly effective for identifying nickel sulfide systems in ultramafic rocks like peridotites, which are prevalent in Visionary's land package and thought to be analogous to other nickel districts of Archean age.

About Visionary Metals Corp.

Visionary Metals Corp. (TSXV: VIZ) is a Vancouver-based exploration company focused on base and precious metals exploration in Fremont County, Wyoming. With a 40 km² land package in the Granite Mountains, Visionary is advancing nickel, copper, gold, and cobalt projects, highlighted by Wyoming's first nickel discovery at King Solomon in 2022. The Company's exploration targets mirror the geological framework of Western Australia's Yilgarn Craton, positioning Visionary as a leader in Wyoming's nickel frontier.

About Geotech Ltd.

Geotech Ltd., based in Aurora, Ontario, is a global leader in airborne geophysical surveys, incorporated in 1981. Its proprietary VTEM system has mapped over two million line-kilometers worldwide, enabling the discovery of conductive mineral deposits like nickel, copper, and gold with unmatched precision.

Summary of Strategic Exploration Alliance with Teck

Initial Funding: On August 1 st , 2025, Teck bought 17,392,193 common shares of Visionary via private placement at $0.07 per share, providing $1,217,454 in gross proceeds, representing 9.9% of Visionary's issued and outstanding shares on a non-diluted basis. These proceeds will be used to fund initial exploration activities.

, 2025, Teck bought 17,392,193 common shares of Visionary via private placement at $0.07 per share, providing $1,217,454 in gross proceeds, representing 9.9% of Visionary's issued and outstanding shares on a non-diluted basis. These proceeds will be used to fund initial exploration activities. Subsequent Funding: If Visionary completes an additional equity financing during the Alliance term, Teck may invest up to $500,000 on terms no less favorable than other investors, potentially increasing its ownership up to 19.9% on a partially diluted basis, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

Exploration Program: Visionary will manage exploration programs, incurring expenditures equal to or exceeding the combined proceeds from Teck's investment and any government grants during the Alliance period (ending December 31, 2026, subject to extensions). Teck may fund additional exploration through optional three-month extensions, contributing $300,000 per extension.

Option for Teck : Teck has the exclusive option to earn a 70% interest in designated properties by incurring exploration expenditures within three years of designation, as follows: Diamond Springs Property : $4,000,000, including a firm commitment of $500,000 within one year of designation. King Solomon or Tin Cup Properties : $6,000,000 each, including a firm commitment of $750,000 within one year of designation. Newly Designated Properties : $500,000, including a firm commitment of $100,000 within one year of designation. Upon exercising the option, Teck will own 70% and Visionary 30% of the designated property, and the parties will form a joint venture. If Teck completes 50% of the required expenditures, but does not exercise the option, it will receive a 1% net smelter return (" NSR ") royalty and rights to 50% of future concentrate production from the property.

: Teck has the exclusive option to earn a 70% interest in designated properties by incurring exploration expenditures within three years of designation, as follows: Joint Venture Terms : Post-option exercise, each party will fund its pro-rata share of expenditures, with dilution for non-contribution. If a party's interest falls below 20%, it converts to a 2% NSR royalty, with a buy-back right for 1% at US$4,000,000. The majority interest holder will operate the joint venture.

: Post-option exercise, each party will fund its pro-rata share of expenditures, with dilution for non-contribution. If a party's interest falls below 20%, it converts to a 2% NSR royalty, with a buy-back right for 1% at US$4,000,000. The majority interest holder will operate the joint venture. Technical Oversight: A Technical Committee, with two representatives each from Visionary and Teck, will oversee exploration programs, with Teck holding a tie-breaking vote to ensure efficient decision-making.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Forward-looking statements in this document include statements regarding the Company's expectations regarding the commencement and timing of the VTEMs survey as well as the efficacy thereof, subsequent funding, the completion of exploration activities, the exercise of any option by Teck and the funding related thereto and the entering into of any joint venture, the use of proceeds from any funding and other statements that are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, among others: the Company may choose to defer, accelerate or abandon its exploration plans; Teck may choose not to exercise any option; new laws or regulations and/or unforeseen events could adversely affect the Company's business and results of operations; stock markets have experienced volatility that often has been unrelated to the performance of companies and such volatility may adversely affect the price of the Company's securities regardless of its operating performance risks generally associated with the exploration for and production of resources; the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to expenses; constraint in the availability of services; commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations; adverse weather conditions; and uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures.

When relying on forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and risks and other uncertainties and potential events. The Company has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraphs will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

