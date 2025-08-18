Anzeige
6,35-Mrd. vs. 30-Mio.-€ - Die Bewertungslücke im Kohlesektor, die kein Investor ignorieren kann
WKN: A40VM0 | ISIN: US8902608392 | Ticker-Symbol: TPM0
Tradegate
18.08.25 | 14:06
48,200 Euro
+9,55 % +4,200
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Firmen im Artikel
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BIOXCEL THERAPEUTICS INC1,360-100,00 %
PROPANC BIOPHARMA INC3,0000,00 %
TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CORP48,200+9,55 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.