Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2025) - Lodestar Metals Corp. (TSXV: LSTR) (OTCQB: SVTNF) ("Lodestar" or the "Company"), a junior exploration company focused on unlocking world-class gold potential in Nevada, is pleased to announce the identification of five new undrilled, high-priority IP targets at its flagship Goldrun Project. These targets, defined through the 3D integration of historical Deep Dipole Induced Polarization (DDIP) data with drill results and surface sampling, are supported by strong gold intercepts and exceptional silver grades, and demonstrate clear scale potential for mineralization.

The Company has launched a multi-layered exploration program - including a 395-sample soil geochemistry survey, a high-resolution ground magnetic survey scheduled for September, and newly processed LiDAR mapping - to further refine these targets and advance toward potential discovery.

Lowell Kamin, President and CEO of Lodestar stated: "At Lodestar our focus is simple - find high-impact discoveries in the best places to explore. Our work at Goldrun is progressing steadily, driven by strong data and smart use of capital. We believe we're on the path to uncovering new gold and silver systems in Nevada, and we're committed to delivering long-term value for our shareholders."

Technical Director, Leo Horn commented: "Our latest compilation work integrating historical DDIP data into 3D has provided several breakthrough targets where strong chargeability IP anomalies are likely to represent disseminated sulphide mineralization commonly associated with gold and silver deposits. Significant nearby gold intersections, along with exceptional silver results - including over 100 g/t Ag in drilling and up to 3,307 g/t Ag in surface samples - greatly enhance the prospectivity of these exciting new drill targets. Together, these results further demonstrate the scale potential of mineralization at Goldrun."





Figure 1: 3D view (looking north and down) of two DDIP Chargeability Sections at the Gomes Prospect that occur north and south of Drillholes GAD-02 & 04. Targets labelled T1 & T2.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3029/262648_lodestar1.jpg

DDIP Review and 3D Targeting Advancements

As previously mentioned, the Company has successfully integrated historical DDIP data into the Geoscience Analyst 3D software with the support of geophysical consultants, Resource Potentials. Following an initial review, five promising IP targets (T1 to T5) have been identified from five interpreted DDIP cross sections across two highly prospective areas: Gomes and Independence. See Figure 3 for the location of the DDIP lines. Highlight results include:

1)Gomes Prospect: Two undrilled chargeability anomalies (up to 20 PFE1) are located 140m apart (Figure 1) between significant historical intersections of gold and silver with the standout intersections:

GAD-4: which contains a gold-rich zone of 13.7 metres at 1.3 g/t Au incl. 1.5m at 5.1 g/t Au as well as a silver-rich zone of 19.8m at 26g/t Ag and 0.3 g/t Au incl. 3m at >100 g/t Ag, 1.2 g/t Au; and

GAD-2: 18.3m at 0.8 g/t Au from 55m and 33.5m at 0.4 g/t Au from 179.8m

2)Independence Trend: Three undrilled chargeability anomalies (up to 20 PFE1) are observed along the eastern Independence Trend over a 650m strike (Figure 2), which are strongly supported by historical intersections, including:

HH-22 - 10.7 metres at 55 ppm Ag and 0.36 g/t Au from 47.2m including 1.5m at 218 g/t Ag and 1.2 g/t Au.

UC-01 - 15.5 metres at 38 g/t Ag and 0.35 g/t Au was reported from 18 metres.

These gold targets are significantly enhanced by high-grade silver at surface, where recent 2024 rock sampling, as derived from the NI 43-101 compliant study (see National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report on the Goldrun property, May 12), returned up to 3,307 g/t silver and 2.4 g/t gold. The sampling was conducted by Lodestar and Axiom consultants.





Figure 2: 3D view (looking northwest) of three DDIP Chargeability Sections at the eastern Independence Trend in relation to significant drilling intersections and recent 2024 rock sampling (stars). Targets labelled T3, T4 & T5.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3029/262648_lodestar2.jpg

This work has clearly highlighted at least five high priority drill targets for gold mineralisation as well as high grade silver where consistency of the anomalies over considerable strike length of at least 140m + at Gomes and 650m+ at Independence which strongly supports scale potential of these prospect areas.

1PFE in IP geophysics stands for Percent Frequency Effect which is a way of expressing IP effects where a higher PFE means a higher IP effect or chargeability due to chargeable materials such as disseminated sulphide.







Figure 3: Interpreted bedrock geology map by Cambior in 1997 showing maximum assay from historical drilling, highlight drill intersections at each of the main prospect areas and the location of the DDIP lines illustrated in Figure 1 and Figure 2.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3029/262648_5d57b9acd4a07a6e_008full.jpg

Soil Survey Completed in Southern Goldrun

The Company has elected to focus its 2025 soil geochemistry program on the southern half of the Goldrun claims. This area hosts the majority of historical drilling, known mineralization, and geophysical coverage to date.

A total of 395 soil samples were collected by Rangefront Geological Services . Sampling was completed on a 100m x 100m grid, with 50m x 50m spacing in areas of known mineralization (Figure 4).

Samples have arrived at ALS and will be subject to fine fraction sieve followed by low level gold and full suite multi-element analysis via aqua-regia digest.

The soil analysis will significantly enhance drill targeting accuracy and help define the deposit style. This is crucial given the known presence of multiple deposit styles on the project, including carbonate replacement (CRD), Carlin-style, epithermal, and other intrusive-related styles.

Figure 4: Completed Soil Sampling Survey at Goldrun (blue triangles) compared with historical soil samples with corresponding gold values

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3029/262648_5d57b9acd4a07a6e_009full.jpg

Figure 5: LiDAR-derived Digital Elevation Model (DEM) image showing surficial rock sample locations with corresponding gold assay values, interpreted faults (black lines), & proposed magnetic survey (white dashed outline)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3029/262648_5d57b9acd4a07a6e_010full.jpg

Magnetics and LiDAR - Enhanced Structural Targeting Tools

The Company has secured a cost-effective, high-resolution ground magnetic survey covering the entirety of the Goldrun claims (Figure 5). The survey, to be conducted on 25-meter spaced lines, will be carried out by Zonge International. Scheduled for September 2025, the survey is designed to significantly enhance the identification of key gold-silver-bearing structures in conjunction with the property's soil geochemistry. This will aid in defining potential drill targets that have not yet been identified through the re-interpreted induced polarization (IP) geophysics.

Furthermore, the survey will complement the recent acquisition of high-resolution LiDAR digital elevation model (DEM) data and imagery, which provide valuable insights for structural analysis across the property. As shown in Figure 5, there is a notable correlation between the LiDAR data and the historical structural interpretation made by Cambior in 1997 (Figure 3), reinforcing the potential for further exploration and discovery.

Qualified Person

Ty Magee, P. Geo., a Qualified Person, as defined by NI 43-101, and a consultant to the Company, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

ABOUT LODESTAR METALS

Lodestar Metals Corp. is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on advancing the drill-ready Goldrun Project in Nevada - strategically located on a major Carlin-style gold trend and adjacent to some of the largest gold deposits in North America. With decades of combined geological and capital markets expertise, Lodestar follows a disciplined, step-by-step approach to discovery. The Company's strategy is clear: focus capital on high-value targets, move quickly on known mineralization, and build a compliant gold resource that delivers lasting shareholder value. For more information, please visit www.lodestarmetals.ca.

Notes:

The drill results disclosed are of a historical nature. While this historical data provides valuable context, the Company has not conducted a detailed validation or verification process and, therefore, cannot ensure their accuracy or completeness. The Company intends to undertake further exploration, including additional drilling, to verify these results in accordance with NI 43-101 regulatory standards.

Laboratory parameters for soil analysis method by ALS in Reno Nevada is AuME-ST43: Super trace detection limit method for Au plus multi-element package by aqua regia digestion for acid extractable Au - 25g.

Soil sample security was strictly maintained by highly skilled personnel at Rangefront Mining Services based in Elko, Nevada. Rangefront collected the samples onsite then immediately delivered samples personally to ALS in Elko.

The LiDAR data was acquired from the USGS 3D Elevation Program (3DEP) where the LAZ data was processing within a Geosoft Database to plot various images.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Lodestar cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by several material factors, many of which are beyond Lodestar's control. Such factors include, among other things, risks and uncertainties relating to Lodestar's limited operating history and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/262648

SOURCE: Lodestar Metals Corp.