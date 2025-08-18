Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2025) - Tower Resources Ltd. (TSXV: TWR) ("Tower" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. André Gaumond has been appointed as a technical advisor to the Company. Mr. Gaumond is a mining professional with an exceptionally deep and diverse knowledge base needed at this pivotal stage in Tower's growth as the Company transitions from 10,000 m of very successful exploration drilling at Rabbit North to the resource definition and M&A stage. The Company looks forward to working with Mr. Gaumond to implement a comprehensive strategic plan for Rabbit North.

A geological engineer by training, Mr. Gaumond has been recognized by multiple organizations for his entrepreneurial, community and environmental leadership and achievements. He founded and served as Chief Executive Officer of Virginia Gold Mines Inc. until it was acquired by Goldcorp in 2005 for its Eleonore gold mine discovery. André holds both a Bachelor of Geological Engineering from Université Laval and a Master's degree in Geological Engineering from École Polytechnique. After the acquisition of Virginia Mines (a successor to Virginia Gold Mines) by Osisko Gold Royalties in 2014, Andre served as Senior Vice President, Northern Development, and Director at Osisko Gold Royalties until his retirement from the executive role in November 2016. Andre is now an Independent Director of Altius Minerals and was Director of Altius Renewable Royalties until it acquired in 2024 by Northampton, a private equity fund. He is also an advisor to Doré Copper Mining, recently acquired by Cygnus, an Australian corporation.

Joe Dhami, President & CEO, commented: "In welcoming Andre Gaumond as a technical advisor, we are adding expertise at a critical moment as we accelerate Tower into a new chapter of discovery and growth. Andre's ability to translate complex geological data into clear, actionable strategies aligns perfectly with our goal to optimise shareholder value through disciplined exploration and development at Rabbit North."

Stu Averill, Director, added: "I have followed André's career from his earliest days with Virginia Gold and have a great deal of respect and admiration for his deep geological knowledge, innovative exploration strategy for junior explorers, impressive discovery record and savvy in enhancing the value of successful explorers like Tower. André is extremely professional and widely regarded by his peers as one of the wisest and most accomplished geologists and discoverers of our generation."

About Tower Resources

Tower is a Canadian based mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and advancement of economic mineral projects in the Americas. The Company's key exploration assets, all in B.C., are the Rabbit North orogenic gold and porphyry copper-gold project located between the New Afton copper-gold and Highland Valley copper mines in the Kamloops mining district where Tower has discovered a major orogenic gold system and with limited drilling has already intersected four significant gold zones along 1.2 km of the structural trend, the Nechako porphyry-associated gold-silver project near Artemis' Blackwater project and the More Creek epithermal gold project on the critical "red line" structural zone connecting the mineral deposits of the Golden Triangle.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Tower Resources Ltd.

Reader Advisory

This news release may contain statements which constitute "forward-looking information", including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities of the Company. The words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future business activities and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, fluctuations in market prices, successes of the operations of the Company, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such information will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required under the applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/262791

SOURCE: Tower Resources Ltd.