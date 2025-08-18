Eastnine AB: Britt-Marie Nyman resigns as CFO and Deputy CEO of Eastnine

Britt-Marie Nyman has resigned from her position as CFO and Deputy CEO of Eastnine. The employment will end in the first quarter of 2026.

"After more than six years of being involved in building Eastnine into a pure and financially stable real estate company, it feels appropriate to exchange working hours for more free time", says Britt-Marie Nyman. "Eastnine has great potential, and I will be excited to follow the company even after my employment has ended. Until then, the focus is as usual on continued growth in order to increase shareholder returns."

"We are extremely grateful for Britt-Marie's contribution in building Eastnine", says Kestutis Sasnauskas, CEO of Eastnine. "Britt-Marie has been a strong driving force in advancing our positions and in building Eastnine's business culture."

Eastnine will shortly initiate a process for the recruitment of a new CFO.

