Savara Inc. (Nasdaq: SVRA) (the Company), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare respiratory diseases, today announced the acceptance of three abstracts for poster presentation at the European Respiratory Society (ERS) Congress 2025, September 27 October 1, Amsterdam, The Netherlands. The Company will also host an Industry Evening Mini Symposium titled "Advances in Autoimmune Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis" at the meeting.

ERS Congress 2025 Posters Industry Symposium

Savara

Poster Title: Relationship Between Pulmonary Gas Transfer, Respiratory Health-Related Quality of Life (HRQoL), Exercise Capacity, and Surfactant Burden in Autoimmune Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis (aPAP)

Session Title: PS-37 Interstitial Lung Diseases Respiratory Critical Care Alveolar Filling Disorders and Autoimmune Lung Diseases

Date/Time of Poster Discussion Session: Monday, September 29, 2025, 8:00 9:30 CEST

Poster Number: PA3027

Location: RAI Amsterdam, Netherlands

Presenter: Francesco Bonella, M.D., Ph.D., Head of the Center for Interstitial and Rare Lung Diseases and Assistant Professor, Ruhrlandklinik University Hospital, Essen, Germany

Poster Title: Efficacy of Inhaled Molgramostim According to Severity of Autoimmune Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis (aPAP)

Session Title: PS-37 Interstitial Lung Diseases Respiratory Critical Care Alveolar Filling Disorders and Autoimmune Lung Diseases

Date/Time of Poster Presentation Session: Monday, September 29, 2025, 8:00 9:30 CEST

Poster Number: PA3026

Location: RAI Amsterdam, Netherlands

Presenter: Cormac McCarthy, M.D., Ph.D., FRCPI, Associate Professor of Medicine at the University College Dublin (UCD) and Consultant Respiratory Physician, St. Vincent's University Hospital, Dublin, Ireland

TrilliumBiO

Poster Title: Development of a Dried Serum Assay for the Detection of GM-CSF Antibodies to Aid in the Diagnosis of Autoimmune Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis (aPAP)

Session Title: PS-37 Interstitial Lung Diseases Respiratory Critical Care Alveolar Filling Disorders and Autoimmune Lung Diseases

Date/Time of Poster Presentation Session: Monday, September 29, 2025, 8:00 9:30 CEST

Poster Number PA3025

Location: RAI Amsterdam, Netherlands

Presenter: Eagappanath Thiruppathi, Ph.D., Director of Test and Method Development, TrilliumBiO

Savara Industry Evening Mini Symposium

Title: Advances in Autoimmune Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis

Date/Time: Monday, September 29, 2025, 17:30 19:00 CEST

Description: Effrosyni D. Manali, M.D., Ph.D., Maria Molina-Molina, M.D., Ph.D., and Maria Kokosi, M.D. will provide an update on autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis, including the pathophysiology of this rare lung disease, its signs and symptoms, burden of illness, and diagnosis and management of the disease.

Chair: Brian Robinson, M.D, Executive Vice President, Global Medical Affairs, Savara Inc.

Location: E102, RAI Amsterdam

Presenters: Effrosyni D. Manali, M.D., Ph.D.: 2nd Pulmonary Medicine Department, General University Hospital "Attikon," Medical School, National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, Athens, Greece; Maria Molina-Molina, M.D., Ph.D.: Interstitial Lung Diseases Unit, Hospital Universitario de Bellvitge, Bellvitge Biomedical Research Institute (IDIBELL), Barcelona, CIBERES, Spain; Maria Kokosi, M.D.: Guy's and St. Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust, Royal Brompton Hospital, London, UK

Following the sessions, the posters will be available on the Congresses Publications page of the Company's corporate website.

About Autoimmune Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis (aPAP)

Autoimmune PAP is a rare lung disease characterized by the abnormal build-up of surfactant in the alveoli of the lungs. Surfactant consists of proteins and lipids and is an important physiological substance that lines the alveoli to prevent them from collapsing. In a healthy lung, excess surfactant is cleared and digested by immune cells called alveolar macrophages. Alveolar macrophages need to be stimulated by granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF) to function properly in clearing surfactant, but in aPAP, GM-CSF is neutralized by antibodies against GM-CSF, rendering macrophages unable to adequately clear surfactant. As a result, an excess of surfactant accumulates in the alveoli, causing impaired gas transfer, resulting in clinical symptoms of shortness of breath, often with cough and frequent fatigue. Patients may also experience episodes of fever, chest pain, or coughing up blood, especially if secondary infection develops. In the long-term, the disease can lead to serious complications, including lung fibrosis and the need for a lung transplant.

About Savara

Savara is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare respiratory diseases. Our lead program, molgramostim inhalation solution (molgramostim), is a recombinant human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF) in Phase 3 development for autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis (aPAP). Molgramostim is delivered via an investigational eFlow® Nebulizer System (PARI Pharma GmbH) specifically developed for inhalation of a large molecule. Our management team has significant experience in rare respiratory diseases and pulmonary medicine, identifying unmet needs, and effectively advancing product candidates to approval and commercialization. More information can be found at www.savarapharma.com and LinkedIn.

