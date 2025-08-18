Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2025) - CanCambria Energy Corp. (TSXV: CCEC) (FSE: 4JH) (OTCQB: CCEYF) ("CanCambria" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has established CanCambria Kiskunhalas Koncessziós Ltd. ("CanCambria Kiskunhalas"), a wholly owned Hungarian subsidiary, to lead exploration and appraisal activities in the recently awarded Kiskunhalas Concession Area ("KCA").

The 945.9 km² (233,737 acres) KCA is contiguous to the Company's 131.9 km² (32,500 acres) Ba-IX Mining License. The expanded area strengthens CanCambria's strategic footprint and enhances its resource potential. Initial work in the KCA over the coming months will include:

Updating contingent resource estimates and the Field Development Plan (FDP) to include KCA areas that extend the deep tight gas play in Ba-IX, utilizing existing 3D seismic data.

Evaluating design, feasibility, and costs for a new 3D seismic acquisition and processing program covering the Soltvadkert Trough, a largely underexplored Miocene basin considered prospective for tight gas.

Integrating historical well and production data from the KCA to refine multiple conventional and unconventional leads and prospects identified from the 2011-vintage 400 km² Kiha 3D seismic survey.

Digital Marketing Agreement

The Company is also pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a Digital Marketing Services Agreement with Altura Media Co. Inc. ("Altura"), pursuant to which Altura will provide the Company with digital marketing services for a term of two (2) months. The term may be extended upon mutual agreement and upon prior approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The agreement defines the services Altura will provide to the Company, including a fully built-out interactive article-based landing page, custom-made video and/or graphic creatives, and the optimization and management of a digital traffic campaign. The Company will pay a fee of CAD$125,000, payable upon signing of the Agreement and acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange. The marketing agreement with Altura was negotiated at arm's length. The agreement with Altura is subject to acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Altura Media Co. Inc. is a BC incorporated company with a business address in Vancouver, BC. Altura does not currently have direct or indirect interest in the Company and has no intention or right to acquire such an interest during the engagement.

Correction to Information Circular

An incorrect version of the Company's 10% rolling omnibus plan was inadvertently attached to the Information Circular for the upcoming AGM. Copies of the correct plan can be made available to shareholders when requested by email [info@cancambria.com]. Copies will also be available for review at the AGM and have been filed on SEDAR+ as well as the Company's website.

About CanCambria Energy Corp.

CanCambria Energy Corp. is a Canadian-based exploration and production company specializing in tight gas development. With a globally experienced leadership team, CanCambria focuses on high-quality, de-risked projects with direct access to profitable markets. Leveraging industries' most advanced technologies they aim to commercialize their flagship asset, the 100% owned Kiskunhalas Project in southern Hungary, a significant gas-condensate resource in the heart of Europe.

