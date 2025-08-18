Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 18.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
6,35-Mrd. vs. 30-Mio.-€ - Die Bewertungslücke im Kohlesektor, die kein Investor ignorieren kann
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EKUB | ISIN: CA13740E1079 | Ticker-Symbol: 4JH
Tradegate
18.08.25 | 12:52
0,328 Euro
-1,20 % -0,004
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CANCAMBRIA ENERGY CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CANCAMBRIA ENERGY CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3280,35015:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CANCAMBRIA ENERGY
CANCAMBRIA ENERGY CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CANCAMBRIA ENERGY CORP0,328-1,20 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.