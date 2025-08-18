Liquid AI, the MIT-born leader in efficient foundation models, today announced native support for AMD's latest Ryzen and Ryzen AI processors within the Liquid Edge AI Platform (LEAP), unlocking new performance gains for developers building high-quality, on-device AI solutions.

With this update, developers gain immediate access to Liquid's low-latency, memory-optimized models, now natively accelerated on AMD's latest "Zen 5" with AMD Radeon integrated graphics. The result is a unified software and hardware path for deploying privacy-preserving, real-time AI applications directly on PCs, without reliance on cloud inference.

Performance Without Compromise

Early benchmarks of Liquid's LFM models running through the LEAP SDK on AMD hardware demonstrate:

High throughput efficiency (tok/sec) at low power draw using AMD's integrated compute accelerators

Zero dependency on cloud APIs-preserving data privacy and reducing latency

Seamless deployment for both consumer and enterprise software

With native processor support, developers can deliver lightweight, high-performing AI experiences that scale from consumer laptops to enterprise endpoints without modification or added complexity.

Purpose-Built for the Edge

Liquid's LFM architecture is engineered for efficient edge inference. The new AMD-optimized approach with LEAP further reduces integration time for developers, providing a direct route for model deployment.

"This integration is about collapsing complexity for developers," said Mathias Lechner, CTO and Co-Founder of Liquid AI. "By tuning LEAP for AMD Ryzen processors, we're enabling teams to ship AI products faster-with the speed, efficiency, and control that edge applications demand."

"Developers want a friction-free path to deliver AI that's fast, private and power-efficient," said Mark Papermaster, chief technology officer and executive vice president at AMD. "Pairing AMD Ryzen and Ryzen AI processors with Liquid AI's memory-lean LFM models in the LEAP SDK collapses complexity, giving creators sub-100-millisecond responsiveness on-device while keeping data on the user's PC. It's a powerful example of the open-ecosystem, holistic design approach we champion to bring energy-efficient intelligence."

Availability

The LEAP SDK with AMD acceleration is available today, supporting the LFM-2 model families. Developers can explore tools, benchmarks, and documentation at leap.liquid.ai.

About Liquid AI

Liquid AI is a foundation model company spun out of MIT, focused on building highly efficient AI systems designed for real-world environments. Liquid's proprietary Liquid Foundation Models (LFMs) and its LEAP development platform enable seamless deployment of advanced AI directly on devices where latency, privacy, and performance matter most. Learn more at liquid.ai.

