Fast Finance Pay Corp.: Fast Finance Pay Corp Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Provides a Business Update

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 18, 2025 / Fast Finance Pay Corp. (OTC PINK:FFPP) today reported financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and provided a business update.

Key Financial Highlights:

Operating Results for the three months ended June 30, 2025:

Revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2025 were $2.9 million, an increase of 124% from $1.3 million in the same period of 2024.

Gross profit was $1.4 million, compared to $247 thousand in the same period in 2024.

Net profit was $95 thousand, as compared to a loss of $216 thousand in the same period of 2024.

Operating Results for the six months ended June 30, 2025:

Revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2025 were $5.3 million, an increase of 67% from $3.2 million in the same period of 2024.

Gross profit was $2.6 million, compared to $866 thousand in the same period in 2024.

Net loss was $187 thousand, as compared to a loss of $219 thousand in the same period of 2024.

Ole Jensen, CEO, President and Chairman of Fast Finance Pay Corp. stated, "This was a very gratifying quarter for us with the increased revenues, all of which were driven by customer growth and disciplined execution. Our business model continues to offer scalable B2C and B2B solutions that we believe will continue to grow. We are very encouraged with the development and roll-out schedule for our OK.de, OK.secure, OK.merchants and other business units that allow users to trade cryptocurrencies. We continue to move forward swiftly regarding the auditing process and plans to uplist onto a national exchange. We are working with the auditors, lawyers and investment bankers to ensure we meet all listing requirements."

About Fast Finance Pay Corp.

Fast Finance Pay Corp. is a communication and fintech innovator that delivers cutting-edge, end-to-end communication and financial solutions for businesses and individual users. Its unified ecosystem seamlessly combines secure communication with advanced banking technologies, enabling businesses and consumers to transact smarter and more efficiently.

OK.secure is a completely free cross-platform messenger service for private and secure messaging, file sharing, and cloud storage, protected by military-grade encryption. Utilizing end-to-end encryption based on blockchain technology, it ensures safe communication through chat and video calls. Its integrated crypto wallet enables seamless payment exchanges via chat and worldwide crypto management.

OK.pay is an innovative solution for modern banking and crypto asset management. It offers seamless global integration of crypto trading, enabling users to buy, sell, and spend cryptocurrencies through a one-stop platform. By combining encrypted messaging with a noncustodial wallet, and crypto-to-fiat conversions, OK.pay delivers efficient tools for managing finances and conducting secure transactions worldwide. The connected Debit Cards extend these advantages into everyday transactions, serving both individual users and businesses.

OK.de provides a mobile free-mail email platform, along with secure, encrypted instant messaging and cloud storage services. In addition to news and a comparison tool, it offers integrated free solutions that connect people worldwide on a single platform, OK.secure.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27a of the Securities Act of 1933 (as amended) and section 21e of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 (as amended). Those statements include the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company and its management team. Forward-looking statements are projections of events, revenues, income, future economics, research, development, reformulation, product performance or management's plans and objectives for future operations. Some or all the events or results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not occur. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. Accomplishing the strategy described herein is significantly dependent upon numerous factors, many that are not in management's control.

CONTACT:

Investor Relations

Andrew Barwicki

516-662-9461

andrew@barwicki.com

SOURCE: Fast Finance Pay Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/fast-finance-pay-corp-reports-second-quarter-2025-financial-results-an-1061181