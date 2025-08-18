SAAB AB: Saab acquires Swedish company Deform

Saab and Deform AB in Degerfors, Sweden, are deepening their cooperation by Saab becoming the new owner of Deform. The acquisition strengthens the security of supply for the Swedish defence industry and ensures continued close cooperation between the two companies.

Deform has a long and close relationship with Saab as a supplier of speciality parts for Saab's submarine production and is an important part of Kockums' supply chain.

"Deform has a unique expertise in the shaping of tough and demanding materials. They supply, among other things, to Saab's ongoing production of the Blekinge-class submarines. We see it as a winning solution for both Kockums and Deform to secure the supply chain and jointly develop more businesses by making Deform part of the Saab family," says Mats Wicksell, head of Saab's business area Kockums.

"I am proud and happy that Deform is now part of Saab. This means a continued strong and stable future for our people and our business, where we continue to deliver world-class advanced products to our customers. We will keep the name Deform and our operations will continue in Degerfors, just as before," says Deform's CEO Ulrika Jonsson.

Saab's takeover means continued strong ownership for Deform and long-term stability for its operations, which ensures continued security of supply for Saab and the Swedish defence industry.

About Deform

Deform is a forming company with four main business areas: pressure vessels, protection, heavy fabrication and heavy equipment. The company specialises in hot and cold forming of various types of metallic materials. The business started in 1907 and has been called Deform since 1987. The company currently has 37 employees.

