Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 18.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
6,35-Mrd. vs. 30-Mio.-€ - Die Bewertungslücke im Kohlesektor, die kein Investor ignorieren kann
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A403UW | ISIN: SE0021921269 | Ticker-Symbol: SDV1
Tradegate
18.08.25 | 11:19
47,170 Euro
+3,56 % +1,620
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SAAB AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAAB AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
47,16547,79011:20
47,16547,20011:20
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.08.2025 09:30 Uhr
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Clavister AB: Clavister and Saab Launch Cutting-edge Cross-Domain Solution

Örnsköldsvik, Sweden - 18 August 2025 - Clavister, a European leader in cybersecurity for mission-critical applications, today announces the launch of Clavister's and Saab's new innovative cross-domain solution, TactiGate XD. This advanced solution is the result of integrating Saab's TactiGuard capabilities with Clavister's CyberArmour military-grade AI-powered firewall, marking a significant milestone in the ongoing partnership.

TactiGate XD is a next-generation product designed for secure, real-time communication across multiple classified domains, including NATO Restricted and NATO Secret environments. This innovative solution uniquely enables integrated, policy-controlled communication across different security domains, handling simultaneous communication between multiple sub-systems with the smallest footprint available on the market. This capability is crucial for emerging battlefield concepts, such as dismounted soldiers requiring access to selected, mission-relevant classified information.

"We are excited to bring TactiGate XD to market and look forward to helping our customers achieve their security and operational goals," says Heino Lundgren, CEO of Saab Danmark A/S.

This launch builds upon the previously announced partnership between Clavister and Saab, the leading Nordic defence and security company. The collaboration aims to bolster Saab's existing cross-domain solutions with state-of-the-art firewalls, leveraging Clavister's more than 25 years of experience in delivering robust, European-made cybersecurity solutions.

"We are delighted to see the first tangible product resulting from the partnership between Saab and Clavister. We are convinced that TactiGate XD meets a critical operational need for secure, real-time information exchange across multiple classified domains, enabling defence forces to act with greater speed, confidence, and security," says John Vestberg, CEO of Clavister.

About Clavister

Clavister is a specialised Swedish cybersecurity company, protecting customers with mission-critical applications for more than two decades. Founded and headquartered in Örnsköldsvik, Sweden, Clavister pioneered one of the first firewalls and continues to build robust and adaptive cybersecurity solutions since. Empowering a growing ecosystem of partners and resellers, we are serving customers in more than 100 countries with deployments across the public sector, energy, telecom and defence sectors.

The stock, Clavister AB, is listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market. FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Advisor.

For additional information, please visit https://www.clavister.com/, and follow us on our official LinkedIn and YouTube channels.

About Saab
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 25,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world. Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations.

For further information, please contact:
John Vestberg, President and CEO
Email: john.vestberg@clavister.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.