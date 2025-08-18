Clavister AB: Clavister and Saab Launch Cutting-edge Cross-Domain Solution

Örnsköldsvik, Sweden - 18 August 2025 - Clavister, a European leader in cybersecurity for mission-critical applications, today announces the launch of Clavister's and Saab's new innovative cross-domain solution, TactiGate XD. This advanced solution is the result of integrating Saab's TactiGuard capabilities with Clavister's CyberArmour military-grade AI-powered firewall, marking a significant milestone in the ongoing partnership.

TactiGate XD is a next-generation product designed for secure, real-time communication across multiple classified domains, including NATO Restricted and NATO Secret environments. This innovative solution uniquely enables integrated, policy-controlled communication across different security domains, handling simultaneous communication between multiple sub-systems with the smallest footprint available on the market. This capability is crucial for emerging battlefield concepts, such as dismounted soldiers requiring access to selected, mission-relevant classified information.

"We are excited to bring TactiGate XD to market and look forward to helping our customers achieve their security and operational goals," says Heino Lundgren, CEO of Saab Danmark A/S.

This launch builds upon the previously announced partnership between Clavister and Saab, the leading Nordic defence and security company. The collaboration aims to bolster Saab's existing cross-domain solutions with state-of-the-art firewalls, leveraging Clavister's more than 25 years of experience in delivering robust, European-made cybersecurity solutions.

"We are delighted to see the first tangible product resulting from the partnership between Saab and Clavister. We are convinced that TactiGate XD meets a critical operational need for secure, real-time information exchange across multiple classified domains, enabling defence forces to act with greater speed, confidence, and security," says John Vestberg, CEO of Clavister.

About Clavister

Clavister is a specialised Swedish cybersecurity company, protecting customers with mission-critical applications for more than two decades. Founded and headquartered in Örnsköldsvik, Sweden, Clavister pioneered one of the first firewalls and continues to build robust and adaptive cybersecurity solutions since. Empowering a growing ecosystem of partners and resellers, we are serving customers in more than 100 countries with deployments across the public sector, energy, telecom and defence sectors.

The stock, Clavister AB, is listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market. FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Advisor.

For additional information, please visit https://www.clavister.com/, and follow us on our official LinkedIn and YouTube channels.

About Saab

Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 25,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world. Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations.

