Clavister AB: Clavister Q2 2025: Net Sales grew by 22 %

August 21, 2025, Örnsköldsvik, Sweden. Clavister, a leader in European cybersecurity for mission-critical applications released its latest quarterly report for 2025.

Order Intake grew by 52 %

Net Sales grew by 22 % and ARR grew by 9 %.

Total Order Book Balance of 375 MSEK at the end of the quarter.

"The second quarter of 2025 was another step forward on Clavister's growth journey. In a world where geopolitical uncertainty is becoming the norm, the demand for sovereign European cybersecurity is accelerating - and Clavister continues to be a trusted partner at the centre of that shift. With a 52 % increase in order intake and 22 % growth in net sales, we are steadily moving toward our vision of being Europe's most relevant cybersecurity provider.", John Vestberg, President and CEO.

The Second Quarter

Order Intake amounted to 76.2 (50.3) MSEK.

Annual recurring revenue (ARR) amounted to 136.6 (125.0) MSEK.

Net Sales amounted to 54.8 (44.8) MSEK. FX adjusted Net Sales amounted to 56.3 (45.1).

Gross Profit amounted to 45.2 (36.6) MSEK, corresponding to a gross margin of 81.1 (79.2) %.

EBITDA amounted to 9.1 (5.2) MSEK.

EBIT amounted to -4.8 (-6.6) MSEK.

Net Profit amounted to -15.9 (-10.1) MSEK and earnings per share to -0.06 (-0.04) SEK.

Cash and cash equivalents amounted to 54.1 (129.9) MSEK.

Events after the Reporting Period

Clavister signs a partnership agreement with Saab.

The full quarterly report can be found at the Company's web page: https://www.clavister.com/company/investor-relations/financial-reports/2025-2/

At 09:00 CET, August 21, Clavister's CEO John Vestberg and CFO, David Nordström will be presenting the quarterly results in a live web session. Following the presentation, the audience will be given the opportunity to ask John and David questions in a Q&A session. Register at https://www.clavister.com/company/investor-relations/financial-reports/2025-2/

About Clavister

Clavister is a specialised Swedish cybersecurity company, protecting customers with mission-critical applications for more than two decades. Founded and headquartered in Örnsköldsvik, Sweden, Clavister pioneered one of the first firewalls and continues to build robust and adaptive cybersecurity solutions since. Empowering a growing ecosystem of partners and resellers, we are serving customers in more than 100 countries with deployments across the public sector, energy, telecom and defence sectors.

The stock, Clavister AB, is listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market. FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Advisor.

