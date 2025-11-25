Clavister AB: Clavister Receives 26 MSEK Follow-On Order from BAE Systems Hägglunds for CyberArmour on CV90

Örnsköldsvik, Sweden - 25 November 2025 - Clavister, a leader in European cybersecurity for mission-critical applications, today announces that it has secured a follow-on order as part of a contract with BAE Systems Hägglunds for the integration of Clavister CyberArmour on the CV90 infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) platform for a Nordic nation. The value of the order is approximately 26 MSEK.

This follow-on order extends Clavister's role within one of Europe's most advanced land systems programmes and builds on the long-standing cooperation between Clavister and BAE Systems Hägglunds. CyberArmour, Clavister's embedded cybersecurity platform designed specifically for armoured vehicles and tactical systems, will be deployed across additional CV90 units as part of this new order.



"We are very pleased to see this option exercised. It demonstrates continued confidence in Clavister CyberArmour and in Clavister's ability to deliver cybersecurity capabilities for mission-critical defence platforms," says John Vestberg, CEO of Clavister. "The CV90 remains one of the most sophisticated combat vehicle systems in Europe, and this order confirms our growing relevance in the defence domain."



Clavister CyberArmour provides advanced, military-grade protection for onboard digital systems and networks, enabling resilience against cyber threats in tactical environments. The solution is engineered to meet strict defence requirements and is already utilised across several European CV90 programmes.



Delivery and integration work related to this option will be carried out in coordination with BAE Systems Hägglunds' programme timelines.



"This follow-on order highlights the strength of our cooperation with BAE Systems Hägglunds and the operational value Clavister CyberArmour brings to the CV90 platform," Vestberg continues. "We look forward to continuing our work together to ensure cyber resilience for next-generation capabilities."

About Clavister

Clavister is a Swedish cybersecurity company that has protected mission-critical customers for over two decades. Headquartered in Örnsköldsvik, Sweden, Clavister pioneered one of the first firewalls and continues to deliver adaptive, high-performance cybersecurity solutions for public sector, energy, telecom and defence customers.

The stock, Clavister AB, is listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market. FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Advisor.

For additional information, please visit https://www.clavister.com/, and follow us on our official LinkedIn and YouTube channels.

