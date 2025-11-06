Clavister AB: Clavister Q3 2025: Positive EBIT and Net Result

November 6, 2025, Örnsköldsvik, Sweden. Clavister, a leader in European cybersecurity for mission-critical applications released its latest quarterly report for 2025.

Net Sales grew by 15 % and ARR grew by 9 %.

Positive EBIT at 2 MSEK and positive Net Result.

Total Order Book Balance of 362 MSEK at the end of the quarter.

"Clavister continues to grow in step with the increasing demand for European cybersecurity. During the third quarter of 2025, we delivered solid growth, our highest EBITDA margin ever, positive EBIT and Net Result, and a strong gross margin. Supply chain challenges have caused some delays in defence deliveries. Through new partnerships and a growing presence across Europe, we are well positioned for the next phase of our expansion journey.", John Vestberg, President and CEO.

The Third Quarter

Order Intake amounted to 34.1 (37.4) MSEK.

Annual recurring revenue (ARR) amounted to 138.1 (126.9) MSEK.

Net Sales amounted to 50.5 (43.8) MSEK. FX adjusted Net Sales amounted to 51.5 (44.2).

Gross Profit amounted to 41.0 (36.7) MSEK, corresponding to a gross margin of 80.0 (80.4) %.

EBITDA amounted to 12.7 (10.6) MSEK.

EBIT amounted to 2.1 (0.7) MSEK.

Net Profit amounted to 0.3 (-5.1) MSEK and earnings per share to 0.00 (-0.02) SEK.

Cash and cash equivalents amounted to 40.2 (115.3) MSEK.

Lead time risks in the supply chain for military hardware create a risk of certain delivery delays from the fourth quarter of 2025 to the first quarter of 2026, resulting in the withdrawal of the full-year 2025 targets for growth and operating profit (EBIT).

Events after the Reporting Period

Clavister signs a distribution agreement with Arrow Electronics for 11 European countries.

The full quarterly report can be found at the Company's web page:

At 09:00 CET, November 6, Clavister's CEO John Vestberg and CFO, David Nordström will be presenting the quarterly results in a live web session. Following the presentation, the audience will be given the opportunity to ask John and David questions in a Q&A session.

About Clavister

Clavister is a Swedish cybersecurity company that has protected mission-critical customers for over two decades. Headquartered in Örnsköldsvik, Sweden, Clavister pioneered one of the first firewalls and continues to deliver adaptive, high-performance cybersecurity solutions for public sector, energy, telecom and defence customers.

The stock, Clavister AB, is listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market. FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Advisor.

The stock, Clavister AB, is listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market. FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Advisor.

