Clavister AB: Report from Extraordinary General Meeting held on 17 December 2025 in Clavister AB

Clavister AB held an Extraordinary General Meeting on 17 December 2025 in Örnsköldsvik.

For detailed information regarding the content of the resolutions, please refer to the full notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting and the complete proposals, which are available on the company's website, www.clavister.com.

The following main decisions were made.

Resolutions on approval of the Board of Directors' resolutions on directed share issues

The meeting resolved on approval of the Board of Directors' resolutions on two directed share issues. The directed share issues comprise not more than 185,185 shares and not more than 3,703,703 shares, respectively, whereby the company's share capital can be increased by a maximum of SEK 388,888.80 in total. The right to subscribe for the new shares vests in the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Andreas Hedskog, and the Board Member Staffan Dahlström, respectively, with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights.

The share issues are part of the accelerated bookbuilding procedure that was made public on 27 November 2025. The subscription price in the directed share issues is SEK 2.70, which corresponds to the subscription price in the directed issue that was resolved on in connection with the accelerated bookbuilding procedure.

