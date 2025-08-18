Reborn Coffee, Inc.: Reborn Coffee Launches Strategic Review of Regulated Digital Asset Integration in Treasury and Retail Operations

Specialty Coffee Chain Sees Potential to Leverage Blockchain Innovation Across Treasury Management, Payments, and Customer Engagement while Advancing Aggressive Global Expansion Plans

BREA, Calif., Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reborn Coffee Inc. (Nasdaq: REBN), a leader in the specialty coffee market, today announced it has initiated a strategic review to assess the potential use of regulated digital asset strategies as part of its broader treasury management framework.

This review aligns with Reborn Coffee's commitment to sound financial stewardship and capital optimization. While the Company remains dedicated to expanding its global retail footprint and delivering exceptional specialty coffee experiences, management believes it is prudent to explore modern, regulated financial instruments - including blockchain-based assets such as digital currencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum - that could enhance treasury efficiency and diversify non-operating capital reserves.

"Our mission to deliver the world's finest coffee experiences remains unchanged," said Jay Kim, CEO of Reborn Coffee, Inc. "As markets evolve we see opportunities to strengthen our financial foundation through forward-looking, responsible treasury practices. This evaluation is about ensuring our capital strategies keep pace with innovation while protecting shareholder value."

The company emphasized that this initiative is an exploratory review only. No agreements have been made regarding the acquisition, custody, or use of digital assets. Any future decisions will be subject to Board of Directors approval and will comply fully with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") regulations and public company disclosure requirements.

About Reborn Coffee

Reborn Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ: REBN) is a California-based specialty coffee retailer focused on delivering high-quality, handcrafted coffee experiences. With a growing global footprint and a dedication to innovation, Reborn is redefining the coffeehouse model through its premium products and technology-forward initiatives.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements." While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including those risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors and Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") including our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, which can be found on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern as indicated in an explanatory paragraph in the Company's independent registered public accounting firm's audit report as a result of recurring net losses, among other things, the Company's ability to successfully open the additional locations described herein as planned or at all, the Company's ability to expand its business both within and outside of California (including as it relates to increasing sales and growing Average Unit Volumes at our existing stores), the degree of customer loyalty to our stores and products, the fluctuation of economic conditions, competition and inflation. We urge you to consider those risks and uncertainties in evaluating our forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

