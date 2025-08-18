Anzeige
WKN: 867475 | ISIN: FR0000125486 | Ticker-Symbol: SQU
Tradegate
18.08.25 | 18:43
129,00 Euro
+0,35 % +0,45
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
18.08.2025
VINCI awarded design and build contract in Australia

Nanterre, 18 August 2025

VINCI awarded design and build contract in Australia

  • Major upgrade of a section of the Eastern Freeway in Melbourne in Victoria
  • Construction contract total value of approximately 450 million euros

Seymour Whyte, a VINCI Construction subsidiary in Australia, as part of a design and build alliance with John Holland, Jacobs, Mott MacDonald and Major Road Projects Victoria, has been awarded a contract for a major upgrade to the Hoddle to Burke section of the Eastern Freeway.

The construction contract is valued at approximately 450 million euros (AUD 800 million) for Seymour Whyte and John Holland (50:50), with completion expected by mid-2028.

The upgrade includes the addition of one lane in each direction, a new dedicated busway, shared-use paths, various civil structures, and noise barriers to enhance amenity for nearby residents.

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

PRESS CONTACT
VINCI Press Department
Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 88
media.relations@vinci.com


