Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 18.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
6,35-Mrd. vs. 30-Mio.-€ - Die Bewertungslücke im Kohlesektor, die kein Investor ignorieren kann
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
18.08.25 | 15:29
1,730 Euro
+0,58 % +0,010
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,7202,10018:57
Dow Jones News
18.08.2025 18:27 Uhr
226 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
18-Aug-2025 / 16:52 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
  
 
18 August 2025 
 
  
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  18 August 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         196,233 
 
Highest price paid per share:            154.40p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             149.20p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    153.3491p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 308,858,734 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (308,858,734) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      153.3491p                       196,233

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
50              149.20          08:10:38         00349576888TRLO1     XLON 
 
203             149.20          08:10:38         00349576887TRLO1     XLON 
 
36              151.60          08:49:32         00349594641TRLO1     XLON 
 
270             153.80          08:56:52         00349598178TRLO1     XLON 
 
518             153.20          08:56:52         00349598180TRLO1     XLON 
 
519             153.00          08:56:52         00349598181TRLO1     XLON 
 
520             152.20          08:56:53         00349598187TRLO1     XLON 
 
531             152.20          08:57:42         00349598591TRLO1     XLON 
 
361             153.20          09:13:51         00349606451TRLO1     XLON 
 
487             153.60          09:13:54         00349606496TRLO1     XLON 
 
514             153.20          09:14:08         00349606633TRLO1     XLON 
 
546             153.00          09:15:21         00349607346TRLO1     XLON 
 
48              152.80          09:18:56         00349609603TRLO1     XLON 
 
534             154.40          09:50:34         00349628122TRLO1     XLON 
 
78              154.20          09:51:28         00349628694TRLO1     XLON 
 
500             154.20          09:51:28         00349628695TRLO1     XLON 
 
3667             154.20          09:51:28         00349628696TRLO1     XLON 
 
1291             153.80          09:51:29         00349628708TRLO1     XLON 
 
744             153.60          09:51:34         00349628752TRLO1     XLON 
 
1291             153.60          09:51:34         00349628753TRLO1     XLON 
 
1567             153.40          09:51:36         00349628775TRLO1     XLON 
 
495             153.40          09:51:48         00349628910TRLO1     XLON 
 
315             153.40          09:51:48         00349628911TRLO1     XLON 
 
100             153.40          09:51:53         00349628957TRLO1     XLON 
 
529             153.60          09:52:17         00349629174TRLO1     XLON 
 
15              153.60          09:52:17         00349629175TRLO1     XLON 
 
140             154.00          10:13:06         00349644774TRLO1     XLON 
 
1509             154.00          10:13:07         00349644785TRLO1     XLON 
 
1465             154.00          10:13:08         00349644792TRLO1     XLON 
 
535             154.20          10:17:44         00349647983TRLO1     XLON 
 
529             154.00          10:18:10         00349648334TRLO1     XLON 
 
501             153.80          10:18:51         00349648957TRLO1     XLON 
 
523             153.60          10:20:45         00349650371TRLO1     XLON 
 
522             153.40          10:39:43         00349670145TRLO1     XLON 
 
531             153.20          10:39:43         00349670146TRLO1     XLON 
 
497             153.20          10:39:43         00349670147TRLO1     XLON 
 
134             153.20          10:39:43         00349670148TRLO1     XLON 
 
154             153.60          10:58:56         00349688664TRLO1     XLON 
 
496             153.60          10:58:56         00349688665TRLO1     XLON 
 
600             153.60          10:59:00         00349688685TRLO1     XLON 
 
493             154.20          11:04:01         00349688957TRLO1     XLON 
 
543             153.80          11:04:01         00349688958TRLO1     XLON 
 
486             153.80          11:31:33         00349689701TRLO1     XLON 
 
677             153.80          11:31:33         00349689702TRLO1     XLON 
 
592             154.00          11:42:38         00349690105TRLO1     XLON 
 
311             154.00          11:42:38         00349690106TRLO1     XLON 
 
541             153.60          12:15:56         00349691181TRLO1     XLON 
 
1054             153.60          12:17:59         00349691218TRLO1     XLON 
 
524             153.00          12:17:59         00349691219TRLO1     XLON 
 
7              153.00          12:19:00         00349691243TRLO1     XLON 
 
56              153.00          12:19:00         00349691244TRLO1     XLON 
 
3              153.00          12:19:00         00349691245TRLO1     XLON 
 
47              153.00          12:19:00         00349691246TRLO1     XLON 
 
411             153.00          12:19:59         00349691300TRLO1     XLON 
 
113             153.00          12:19:59         00349691301TRLO1     XLON 
 
4              152.80          12:23:21         00349691436TRLO1     XLON 
 
56              152.80          12:23:21         00349691437TRLO1     XLON 
 
250             152.80          12:23:21         00349691438TRLO1     XLON 
 
56              152.80          12:23:21         00349691439TRLO1     XLON 
 
158             152.80          12:23:21         00349691440TRLO1     XLON 
 
547             154.00          12:42:41         00349692018TRLO1     XLON 
 
523             153.80          12:43:35         00349692058TRLO1     XLON 
 
523             153.60          12:48:09         00349692176TRLO1     XLON 
 
7337             153.60          12:48:09         00349692177TRLO1     XLON 
 
545             153.80          13:03:03         00349692571TRLO1     XLON 
 
545             153.40          13:12:35         00349692768TRLO1     XLON 
 
100000            153.00          14:02:29         00349694277TRLO1     XLON 
 
134             152.80          14:42:23         00349695750TRLO1     XLON 
 
462             153.40          14:42:23         00349695751TRLO1     XLON 
 
33              153.60          14:45:00         00349695876TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 18, 2025 11:52 ET (15:52 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.