DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 18-Aug-2025 / 16:52 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 18 August 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 18 August 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 196,233 Highest price paid per share: 154.40p Lowest price paid per share: 149.20p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 153.3491p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 308,858,734 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (308,858,734) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 153.3491p 196,233

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 50 149.20 08:10:38 00349576888TRLO1 XLON 203 149.20 08:10:38 00349576887TRLO1 XLON 36 151.60 08:49:32 00349594641TRLO1 XLON 270 153.80 08:56:52 00349598178TRLO1 XLON 518 153.20 08:56:52 00349598180TRLO1 XLON 519 153.00 08:56:52 00349598181TRLO1 XLON 520 152.20 08:56:53 00349598187TRLO1 XLON 531 152.20 08:57:42 00349598591TRLO1 XLON 361 153.20 09:13:51 00349606451TRLO1 XLON 487 153.60 09:13:54 00349606496TRLO1 XLON 514 153.20 09:14:08 00349606633TRLO1 XLON 546 153.00 09:15:21 00349607346TRLO1 XLON 48 152.80 09:18:56 00349609603TRLO1 XLON 534 154.40 09:50:34 00349628122TRLO1 XLON 78 154.20 09:51:28 00349628694TRLO1 XLON 500 154.20 09:51:28 00349628695TRLO1 XLON 3667 154.20 09:51:28 00349628696TRLO1 XLON 1291 153.80 09:51:29 00349628708TRLO1 XLON 744 153.60 09:51:34 00349628752TRLO1 XLON 1291 153.60 09:51:34 00349628753TRLO1 XLON 1567 153.40 09:51:36 00349628775TRLO1 XLON 495 153.40 09:51:48 00349628910TRLO1 XLON 315 153.40 09:51:48 00349628911TRLO1 XLON 100 153.40 09:51:53 00349628957TRLO1 XLON 529 153.60 09:52:17 00349629174TRLO1 XLON 15 153.60 09:52:17 00349629175TRLO1 XLON 140 154.00 10:13:06 00349644774TRLO1 XLON 1509 154.00 10:13:07 00349644785TRLO1 XLON 1465 154.00 10:13:08 00349644792TRLO1 XLON 535 154.20 10:17:44 00349647983TRLO1 XLON 529 154.00 10:18:10 00349648334TRLO1 XLON 501 153.80 10:18:51 00349648957TRLO1 XLON 523 153.60 10:20:45 00349650371TRLO1 XLON 522 153.40 10:39:43 00349670145TRLO1 XLON 531 153.20 10:39:43 00349670146TRLO1 XLON 497 153.20 10:39:43 00349670147TRLO1 XLON 134 153.20 10:39:43 00349670148TRLO1 XLON 154 153.60 10:58:56 00349688664TRLO1 XLON 496 153.60 10:58:56 00349688665TRLO1 XLON 600 153.60 10:59:00 00349688685TRLO1 XLON 493 154.20 11:04:01 00349688957TRLO1 XLON 543 153.80 11:04:01 00349688958TRLO1 XLON 486 153.80 11:31:33 00349689701TRLO1 XLON 677 153.80 11:31:33 00349689702TRLO1 XLON 592 154.00 11:42:38 00349690105TRLO1 XLON 311 154.00 11:42:38 00349690106TRLO1 XLON 541 153.60 12:15:56 00349691181TRLO1 XLON 1054 153.60 12:17:59 00349691218TRLO1 XLON 524 153.00 12:17:59 00349691219TRLO1 XLON 7 153.00 12:19:00 00349691243TRLO1 XLON 56 153.00 12:19:00 00349691244TRLO1 XLON 3 153.00 12:19:00 00349691245TRLO1 XLON 47 153.00 12:19:00 00349691246TRLO1 XLON 411 153.00 12:19:59 00349691300TRLO1 XLON 113 153.00 12:19:59 00349691301TRLO1 XLON 4 152.80 12:23:21 00349691436TRLO1 XLON 56 152.80 12:23:21 00349691437TRLO1 XLON 250 152.80 12:23:21 00349691438TRLO1 XLON 56 152.80 12:23:21 00349691439TRLO1 XLON 158 152.80 12:23:21 00349691440TRLO1 XLON 547 154.00 12:42:41 00349692018TRLO1 XLON 523 153.80 12:43:35 00349692058TRLO1 XLON 523 153.60 12:48:09 00349692176TRLO1 XLON 7337 153.60 12:48:09 00349692177TRLO1 XLON 545 153.80 13:03:03 00349692571TRLO1 XLON 545 153.40 13:12:35 00349692768TRLO1 XLON 100000 153.00 14:02:29 00349694277TRLO1 XLON 134 152.80 14:42:23 00349695750TRLO1 XLON 462 153.40 14:42:23 00349695751TRLO1 XLON 33 153.60 14:45:00 00349695876TRLO1 XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 18, 2025 11:52 ET (15:52 GMT)