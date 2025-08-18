Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2025) - Metaguest.AI Incorporated (CSE: METG) (OTCQB: MGSTF) ("Metaguest" or the "Company") an AI technology company transforming the hospitality sector through intelligent guest engagement, is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on August 20th, 2025.

The Emerging Growth Conference provides public companies a direct platform to engage with individual and institutional investors, financial advisors, and analysts. Metaguest's presentation will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company's President, Colin Keddy, live and in real time.

Mr. Keddy will deliver a presentation on Metaguest's vision and recent developments, followed by a Q&A session. Participants may submit questions in advance to Questions@EmergingGrowth.com or ask them live during the event.

Event Details

Date: August 20, 2025

Time: 10:50 AM EST

Registration Link: https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1717088&tp_key=22f1f30884&sti=mgstf

For those not able to join the live event on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and on the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel, http://www.YouTube.com/EmergingGrowthConference. We will release a link to that after the event.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone.

About Metaguest.AI Incorporated

Metaguest.AI is a next-generation technology company focused on enhancing the guest experience through advanced AI solutions. Its flagship platform provides an end-to-end guest engagement ecosystem, covering everything from pre-arrival to post-departure. Features include on-property e-commerce with digital payments, real-time service requests, mobile check-out, personalized in-room controls, local experience and event bookings, and a multilingual virtual concierge-all accessible without downloading an app or visiting a website. Hotels, resorts, and short-term rental operators use Metaguest to boost efficiency, drive incremental revenue, and elevate customer satisfaction.

