Axo Copper Corp.: Axo Copper Drills 3.1% Copper Equivalent Over 5.8 Metres in First Batch of Phase II Assay Results

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESS Newswire / August 18, 2025 / Axo Copper Corp. (TSXV:AXO) ("Axo", "Axo Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the first batch of assay results from its recently initiated Phase II drill program at the La Huerta Project. The Company is also providing an exploration update on current drilling and visual results, which have seen copper mineralization in deeper drillholes, as Axo has begun stepping out down-dip below Las Marias.

"The first assays of Phase II drilling have produced very strong results as we continue to find, and further define, the La Huerta trend" says Jonathan Egilo, President & CEO. "We are currently drilling some of the deepest holes to date at La Huerta and remain excited about future drilling, as we continue to push the extensions of the mineralization."

La Huerta Assay Results and Exploration Update

Drilling at La Huerta restarted in early June with the initiation of the Phase II drill program. The assay results contained within this release are the first 570 metres of drilling. Approximately 2,100 metres of the 15,000-metre program have been completed thus far, with the focus on a combination of relatively shallow holes stepping out north of Las Marias, covering approximately 300 metres of strike length, in addition to extending mineralization at depth (see cross section in Figure 1).

The Company has received initial assay results, which have been positive in intercepting the La Huerta trend. Results are highlighted by LHCC-25-031 which returned an interval of 3.08% CuEq (2.90% Cu and 14.3gpt Ag) over 5.8 metres, within a broader and wider interval of 1.74% CuEq (1.64% Cu and 7.6gpt Ag) over 12.4 metres. The hole represents a down-dip extension of LHCC-23-021, which was previously reported as 3.16% CuEq (3.00% Cu and 12gpt Ag) over 12.0 metres.

Below LHCC-25-031, the Company recently completed a hole another ~40 metres down dip, LHCC-25-043, as shown in Figure 1. The drillhole intercepted the La Huerta trend, showing a mineralized zone of 10.4 metres with patches of chalcopyrite, of which 3.5 metres contained bornite in addition to the chalcopyrite. Assays for hole LHCC-25-043 are pending.

FIGURE 1: CROSS SECTION HIGHLIGHTED BY LHCC-25-031 AND LHCC-25-043 (ASSAYS PENDING) DOWN DIP RESULTS

FIGURE 2: PLAN VIEW OF THE LA HUERTA TREND

Table 1: La Huerta Assay Results

Hole ID Comment From To Length(1) Copper Silver Copper Eq.1 m m m % gpt % LHCC-25-029 Void 81.0 88.5 7.5 - - - LHCC-25-030 La Huerta Trend 44.9 49.7 4.8 0.87 2.79 0.90 Including 47.7 49.1 1.4 1.29 5.32 1.36 LHCC-25-031 La Huerta Trend 161.1 173.4 12.3 1.64 7.59 1.74 Including 161.1 166.9 5.8 2.90 14.33 3.08 Including 162.2 165.3 3.1 4.26 25.99 4.58 LHCC-25-032 La Huerta Trend 48.9 49.7 0.8 1.27 0.8 1.27 LHCC-25-034 La Huerta Trend 83.0 89.0 6.0 1.99 10.05 2.11 Including 84.8 87.7 2.9 3.39 19.55 3.63

1CuEq calculated using metals prices of US$9,650/tonne copper and US$37.50/oz silver

Table 2: La Huerta drillhole coordinates

Hole ID EASTING NORTHING ELEV DEPTH AZ DIP m m m m ° ° LHCC-25-029 580263 2146881 650 88.5 335 -56 LHCC-25-030 580300 2146898 659 70 335 -56 LHCC-25-031 580293 2146818 674 206 335 -56 LHCC-25-032 580320 2146922 659 70 335 -64 LHCC-25-034 580352 2146925 685 135 335 -59

Engagement of Investor Relations Services

In addition, the Company announces that it has entered into an agreement (the "Agreement") with SRC Swiss Resource Capital AG ("SRC") for investor relations and communications services. The Agreement is effective as of July 1, 2025, for a period of one year. The Agreement can be terminated by either party by providing seven (7) days written notice. The services to be provided by SRC to the Company under the terms of the Agreement include communications services, generally viewed as investor relations, including dissemination of information to existing and potential shareholders, creating media through interview and videos as well as supporting or representing the Company at trade and investment shows. Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, SRC is to be paid 4,000 CHF per month with additional fees for special services such as trade and investment shows.

SRC is a private company based in Herisau, Switzerland. SRC is led by Jochen Staiger, Chief Executive Officer. SRC has experience in providing services to companies listed on various stock exchanges that are seeking to raise their profile in public markets. SRC does not own, directly or indirectly, any securities of the Company.

DSU Grant

Pursuant to the employment agreement between the Company and the CEO, entered into on June 10, 2024, the Company has issued 1,500,000 DSUs to the CEO. The DSUs were issued on August 18, 2025.

About Axo

Axo Copper Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company engaged in the exploration and development of the La Huerta property, a new copper discovery in Jalisco, Mexico. Initial exploration has yielded high-grade copper both at surface through sampling programs, and at depth through initial drilling. The Company is focused on continuing to define near-surface mineralization along the La Huerta Trend, expanding mineralization at depth, and targeting new discoveries in an underexplored district.

Additional information can be found at the Company's website: www.axocopper.com.

Procedure, Quality Assurance / Quality Control and Data Verification

The diamond drill core (HQ size) is geologically logged, photographed and marked for sampling. When the sample lengths are determined, the full drill core is sawn with a diamond blade drill core saw with one half of the drill core being bagged and tagged for assay. The remaining half portion is returned to the drill core trays for storage and/or for metallurgical test work.

The sealed and tagged drill core sample bags are transported to the ALS Chemex facility in Querétaro and Zacatecas, Mexico. ALS Chemex crushes the samples and prepares 200-300 gram pulp samples with ninety percent passing Tyler 150 mesh (106 µm). Copper and multi-element analysis is completed using total digestion (Code ME-ICP61 Total Digestion ICP). Over limits greater than 10,000 grams per tonne copper are assayed using Cu-OG62.

Quality assurance and quality control ("QA/QC") procedures monitor the chain-of-custody of the samples and includes the systematic insertion and monitoring of appropriate reference materials (certified reference materials, blanks and duplicates) into the sample strings. The results of the assaying of the QA/QC material included in each batch are tracked to ensure the integrity of the assay data. All results stated in this announcement have passed AXO's QA/QC protocols.

Qualified Person

Charles Spath, P. Geo., is the Qualified Person for Axo Copper Corp., as defined under National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Spath has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release.

For further information, please contact:

Jonathan Egilo

President and CEO

613 882 5126

egilo@axocopper.com

Forward looking information:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Offering, the Company's plans in respect of the La Huerta property and receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "will", "propose", "may", "is expected to", "subject to", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans", "projection", "could", "vision", "goals", "objective", "focus" and "outlook" and other similar words. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including, but not limited to, general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner; the potential of high grade copper mineralization at the Company's properties; the results (if any) of further exploration work to define and expand mineral resources; the ability of exploration work (including drilling) to accurately predict mineralization; and the ability to generate additional drill targets. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include environmental risks, limitations on insurance coverage, risks and uncertainties related to exploration, development, operations, commodity prices and global financial volatility including as a result of tariffs, risk and uncertainties of operating in a foreign jurisdiction as well as additional risks described from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

