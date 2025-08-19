Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 19.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
6,35-Mrd. vs. 30-Mio.-€ - Die Bewertungslücke im Kohlesektor, die kein Investor ignorieren kann
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 865126 | ISIN: CH0012255151 | Ticker-Symbol: UHR
Xetra
18.08.25 | 09:04
145,80 Euro
-0,41 % -0,60
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
SMI MID
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SWATCH GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SWATCH GROUP AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
142,80143,5518.08.
142,85143,5018.08.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SWATCH
SWATCH GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SWATCH GROUP AG145,80-0,41 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.