

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - MSNBC is preparing for its most significant transformation since its founding, unveiling plans to rebrand later this year as MS Now while retiring the storied NBC peacock logo. The move comes as Comcast spins off its portfolio of cable channels into a new publicly traded company, Versant.



In a memo to staff, Versant CEO Mark Lazarus said the rebranding is intended to 'accelerate the distinction' between MSNBC and NBC News, whose overlapping identities have long created confusion.



MSNBC President Rebecca Kutler reassured employees that the network's editorial mission will remain unchanged. 'While our name will be changing, who we are and what we do will not,' she wrote, emphasizing the channel's ongoing commitment to fact-based journalism and opinion programming.



As part of its independence, MSNBC has been rapidly expanding its newsroom, adding nearly 100 positions and opening its first Washington, D.C., bureau with hires from CNN, Bloomberg, and Politico. The network, which averages 1.2 million prime-time viewers, plans to launch a national marketing campaign to roll out its new brand before year-end.



Other Versant properties, including CNBC, Golf Channel, and USA Network, will also retire the NBCUniversal peacock in their logos. CNBC will retain its name, originally derived from 'Consumer News and Business Channel,' but adopt new branding.



Executives say the overhaul will sharpen MSNBC's identity and mark a decisive step in separating the network from NBC News, allowing each to pursue distinct editorial and strategic paths.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News