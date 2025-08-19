

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Accenture (ACN) has acquired The Highlands Consulting Group, a Sacramento-based management consulting firm specializing in healthcare, transportation, social services, and environmental solutions.



The deal strengthens Accenture's capabilities in California, where Highlands has long-standing relationships with state agencies and a strong delivery record.



Ryan Oakes, Accenture's global Health & Public Services chair, noted that the acquisition will enhance client outcomes by combining Accenture's scale with Highlands' expertise and local presence.



Highlands President Mike Cappelluti added that the partnership will expand services while maintaining deep client connections.



Founded in 2002, Highlands brings decades of experience in strategic and digital planning, organizational change, and IT analysis, reinforcing Accenture's broader strategy to grow its public sector offerings. Financial details were not disclosed.



Monday, ACN closed at $249.13, up 0.86%, and is trading after hours at $249.30, a further 0.07% higher on the NYSE.



