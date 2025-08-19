

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - SoftBank Group Corp. (SFTBY.PK) has agreed to invest $2 billion in Intel Corp. (INTC) common stock, signaling a strategic move as both companies deepen their commitment to advancing technology and semiconductor innovation in the United States.



Under the terms of the agreement, SoftBank will pay $23 per share of Intel common stock. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions.



The announcement comes amid reports last week that the Trump administration was in talks with Intel Corp. about the U.S. government potentially taking a stake in the struggling chipmaker. A deal would support Intel's plans to build a major chipmaking hub in Ohio.



