Key Highlights:

Ynvisible has relocated its printed electronics production facility to Norrköping, Sweden, strengthening its roll-to-roll manufacturing and innovation capabilities

The relocation integrates Ynvisible into a leading ecosystem of research institutions and companies in sustainable printed electronics

The new site is fully commissioned and operational. An inauguration event will be held on August 26 for customers, partners and investors

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 19, 2025) - Ynvisible Interactive Inc. (TSXV: YNV) (FSE: 1XNA) (OTCQB: YNVYF) (the "Company" or "Ynvisible") is proud to announce the successful relocation and commissioning of its roll-to-roll (R2R) high-volume production line to a new, state-of-the-art facility in Norrköping, Sweden.

Strategically located in Norrköping - widely recognized as a European center of excellence for Printed Electronics - Ynvisible's new facility is embedded in a vibrant innovation ecosystem of companies, research institutions, and start-ups. The Company now benefits from seamless access to cutting-edge pilot manufacturing infrastructure and technical expertise, while being co-located with long-term partner RISE. Ynvisible has also been warmly welcomed by Norrköping Science Park, whose support was instrumental in the successful setup of the facility - setting the stage for accelerated growth and innovation.

RISE, Sweden's leading research institute, has been a key partner in Ynvisible's journey to commercialize printed electrochromic display technology. Through an exclusive license agreement, Ynvisible holds worldwide rights to key patent families developed by RISE. This collaboration extends beyond licensing into a robust R&D alliance focused on advancing the next generation of printed e-paper products. With direct access to RISE's globally recognized team of experts and facilities, the relocation to Norrköping further strengthens this strategic partnership, enabling closer collaboration and faster innovation cycles.

This move also marks a significant milestone in Ynvisible's long-term commitment to advancing roll-to-roll manufacturing and innovation in Printed Electronics. The new facility not only strengthens Ynvisible's production capabilities for its proprietary printed e-paper display technology but also expands its capacity to support the production of other emerging Printed Electronics components, including sensors, batteries, and solar cells - placing Ynvisible at the forefront of scalable, sustainable Printed Electronics manufacturing.

"Being integrated into the local Printed Electronics ecosystem in Norrköping is a strategic advantage for Ynvisible," said Ramin Heydarpour, CEO of Ynvisible. "We are now closer than ever to our long-term partner RISE and surrounded by a dynamic community of innovators. We are deeply grateful to Norrköping Science Park for their warm welcome. Our new facility is fully up and running - operating better than ever - and we are focused on driving growth through innovation."

"Ynvisible's decision to relocate its production line to Norrköping sends a strong signal to the local ecosystem," said Jonas Nilson, CEO of Norrköping Science Park. "Proximity between companies working in Printed Electronics creates valuable synergies, and we're excited to see how this move will foster new collaborations and innovation."

The relocation from Linköping to Norrköping was executed flawlessly - on time, on budget, and with minimal disruption to operations. The new facility is fully operational and ready to support Ynvisible's growing customer base and innovation roadmap.

Join Us on August 26

To attend the inauguration event and celebrate this exciting new chapter with us, please contact our public relations and/or investor relations teams (see below for contacts).

About Ynvisible

Ynvisible is disrupting the low-cost and ultra-low power display industry thanks to the latest advantages in sustainable electronics and roll-to-roll printing production. Ynvisible's printed e-paper displays are ideal for low-power and cost-sensitive applications, such as digital signage, smart monitoring labels for supply chain and logistics, visual indicators for medical and diagnostics, or retail labels and signage. Ynvisible has experience, know-how, and intellectual property in electrochromic materials, inks, and systems, and offers a mix of services, technology and products to brand owners developing smart objects and IoT products. Additional information on Ynvisible is available at www.ynvisible.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Ramin Heydarpour

CEO and Executive Chairman

Ynvisible Interactive Inc.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking" statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although Ynvisible Interactive Inc. believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of Ynvisible Interactive Inc. management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, Ynvisible Interactive Inc. undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/263038

SOURCE: Ynvisible Interactive Inc.