Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 19.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neue E-Geld-Lizenz katapultiert diese Aktie in die Champions League
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QF30 | ISIN: US0412421085 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
18.08.25 | 21:59
5,000 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ARKO CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARKO CORP 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.08.2025 22:12 Uhr
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ARKO Corp. Announces Departure of Chief Financial Officer Robb Giammatteo

RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARKO Corp. (Nasdaq: ARKO) (the "Company"), a Fortune 500 company and one of the largest convenience store operators in the United States, today announced that Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") Robb Giammatteo will depart the Company to pursue a new opportunity outside the convenience store sector.

"Robb has played an important role in advancing our transformation plan and strengthening ARKO's finance department," said Arie Kotler, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer. "His operational discipline and collaborative leadership have helped position ARKO for long-term success. On behalf of the Board and our entire team, I extend our sincere thanks to Robb for his many contributions and wish him continued success in this next chapter."

Reflecting on his tenure, Mr. Giammatteo added, "It has been an honor to work alongside such a talented and committed team at ARKO. Leading the finance team through this period of transformation has been a privilege and deeply fulfilling. I am proud of what we have achieved together and I am excited to watch ARKO continue to advance its transformation plan as a shareholder."

Mr. Giammatteo will continue to serve as ARKO's CFO through October 10, 2025, to oversee his current responsibilities and ensure an orderly transition.

About ARKO Corp.

ARKO Corp. (Nasdaq: ARKO) is a Fortune 500 company that owns 100% of GPM Investments, LLC and is one of the largest operators of convenience stores and wholesalers of fuel in the United States. Based in Richmond, VA, our highly recognizable Family of Community Brands offers delicious, prepared foods, beer, snacks, candy, hot and cold beverages, and multiple popular quick serve restaurant brands. We operate in four reportable segments: retail, which includes convenience stores selling merchandise and fuel products to retail customers; wholesale, which supplies fuel to independent dealers and consignment agents; fleet fueling, which includes the operation of proprietary and third-party cardlock locations, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards that provide customers access to a nationwide network of fueling sites; and GPM Petroleum, which sells and supplies fuel to our retail and wholesale sites and charges a fixed fee, primarily to our fleet fueling sites. To learn more about GPM stores, visit: www.gpminvestments.com. To learn more about ARKO, visit: www.arkocorp.com.

Company Contact
Jordan Mann
ARKO Corp.
investors@gpminvestments.com

Investor Contact
Sean Mansouri, CFA
Elevate IR
(720) 330-2829
ARKO@elevate-ir.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.