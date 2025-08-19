OssDsign AB: OssDsign AB (publ) publishes Q2 2025 interim report

Extraordinary real-world clinical data and strengthened balance sheet to launch new "ScaleToProfit" growth strategy

OssDsign AB (publ) announces that the interim report for Q2 2025 is now available as a PDF on the company's website www.ossdsign.com/reports. A PDF version is also attached to this press release.

The Q2 2025 results will also be presented at an investor webcast today August 19th at 11:00 CET. The webcast can be accessed via the following link: https://www.finwire.tv/webcast/ossdsign/q2-2025/ or via the OssDsign website.

The second quarter in figures

Net sales amounted to TSEK 46,522 (29,737), which translates to a growth of 73% compared to the second quarter of 2024 at constant exchange rates, or 56% in reported figures. It also constitutes an underlying quarter-on-quarter growth of 16% compared to Q1, partly due to the Q2 numbers being somewhat inflated by last day orders.

Maintained solid gross margin of 96,8% compared to 93.2% in the same quarter in the previous year and even somewhat higher than in the previous quarter (96.4%).

Adjusted EBIT of TSEK -6,203 (-15,295). Marginally lower than in Q1, this normalized EBIT continues at an encouraging level. The negative exchange rate effect on sales is almost entirely off-set in operating expenses, marginally affecting the operating result.

Adjusted for LTIP/warrant related costs, operating expenses were somewhat up on the previous quarter, partly driven by the higher sales and partly by temporary regulatory project costs. In relative terms, commissions were lower than in the previous quarter.

EBIT (reported) of TSEK -6,936 (-15,295).

Loss after taxes amounted to TSEK 8,340 (15,688).

Earnings per share stable at SEK -0.1 (-0.2).

Cash flow from operating activities of TSEK -11,895 (-18,449) was also negatively affected by LTIP/warrant related costs through the operating result (MSEK -0.7), but to a greater extent by the net working capital development towards the end of the quarter. A receivables increase as a logical consequence of the increase in sales, coupled with an intentional inventory build in preparation for further sales acceleration. Below operating activities, cash flow from investments showed initial signs of the higher investment level in the updated strategic plan. Financing activities were dominated by the approximate MSEK +150 net proceeds from the very successful June capital raise.

The first half year in figures

Net sales amounted to TSEK 91,016 (56,766), which translates to a growth of 66% compared to the first half year of 2024 at constant exchange rates, or 60% in reported figures.

Gross margin of 96,6% for the first half year, compared to 93.4% for the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted EBIT of TSEK -11,766 (-27,329), demonstrating a new sustainable level. Marginal negative exchange rate effect due to the positive USD/SEK in the first quarter, almost off-setting the USD decline in Q2, as well as the exchange rate effect on operating expenses almost off-setting the corresponding effect on sales.

Adjusted for LTIP/warrant related costs, operating expenses were higher than last year, driven almost entirely by sales variable costs. In relative terms, commissions were lower than in the previous year.

EBIT (reported) of TSEK -19,633 (-27,328).

Loss after taxes amounted to TSEK 22,917 (26,836).

Earnings per share of SEK -0.2 (-0.3).

Cash flow from operating activities of TSEK -37,769 (-46,652), where the LTIP/warrant related costs, primarily in Q1, and year-end bonus payments, also in Q1, weighed negatively on cash flow by approximately MSEK -18. The inventory build-up in the period is deliberate and receivables mainly an effect of the higher sales in Q2.

Significant events during the second quarter

24-month follow up data from the clinical study of OssDsign Catalyst show 100% spinal fusion

Groundbreaking study highlights enhanced bone formation with novel silicate-containing synthetic bone grafts

OssDsign announced CEO transition planned for the second half of 2025.

10,000 patients treated with OssDsign Catalyst® in the U.S.

OssDsign included in MSCI index

OssDsign has carried out a directed share issue of approximately SEK 158 million

OssDsign announces remarkable real-world results with 88.4% fusion rate in a highly complex patient cohort from the spinal fusion registry PROPEL

Significant events after the end of the second quarter

There were no significant events after the end of the end of the second quarter.



