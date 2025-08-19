Global Fashion Group's (GFG's) H125 results confirm continued growth in its two largest regions, Australia New Zealand (ANZ) and Latin America (LatAm) as they benefit from their prior repositioning, with improving trends in the number of active customers who are spending more with GFG. The third region, South-East Asia (SEA) remains a work in progress ahead of the arrival of a new CEO in September 2025. The underlying improvements in revenue, the higher gross margins across all regions, despite variable revenue trends, and the focus on generating cost savings and efficiencies are delivering consistent improvements in profitability.

