WKN: A3C8W1 | ISIN: SE0017131824 | Ticker-Symbol: I81
Frankfurt
19.08.25 | 08:03
2,350 Euro
-1,26 % -0,030
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.08.2025 20:10 Uhr
12 Leser
Careium AB: President & CEO Christian Walén steps down from his position and Peter Heuman appointed as interim CEO

Careium's Board of Directors and Careium's President and CEO Christian Walén have mutually agreed that Christian Walén steps down from the role of President and CEO, effective immediately.

"The Board of Directors extends its sincere appreciation to Christian Walén for his important contributions in laying the foundation for Careium's continued success with an effective turn-around and positioning of the business", said Juha Mört, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors has initiated a search process for a new President and CEO and has appointed Peter Heuman, a seasoned international leader, as interim CEO. Peter Heuman brings a background as CEO of Nordic listed companies Micro Systemation and NEXT Biometrics, along with extensive international experience from executive positions at Ericsson and Kinnevik, among others. Peter holds a Master of Science in Engineering from Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden.

"I am honored to take on the role of Interim CEO. Careium has clear growth opportunities and strong technology. I look forward to working closely with colleagues across the organization", said Peter Heuman.

For more information, please contact:
Juha Mört, Chairman of the Board, +358 40 540 88 94
E-mail: ir@careium.com

About Us
Careium is a leading provider in Europe of technology-enabled care solutions, enhancing the safety, independence, and quality of life for seniors while improving operational efficiency for care providers. Careium is one of the few players that delivers end-to-end digital assisted living systems, including security alarms, smart sensors, accessories and secure communication platforms with alarm response.

By combining innovation with regulatory compliance, Careium empowers care providers to deliver smarter, safer, and more cost-effective support, freeing resources for higher-value care. Demand for home-based care solutions grows, and our recurring revenue model and technology gives us a strong position in the care tech market. The company is listed at Nasdaq First North Stockholm with FNCA Sweden AB as the Certified Adviser.

This information is information that Careium is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-08-18 20:10 CEST.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
