Careium AB: Tove Christiansson appointed CEO of Careium

The Board of Directors of Careium has appointed Tove Christiansson as the CEO, effective Q2 2026. She succeeds interim CEO Peter Heuman, who will remain in his current role until the transition has been completed.

Tove Christiansson is Head of the Assistive Tech Business Area at MedCap, a publicly listed life science group, and serves as CEO of Abilia, a MedCap company. She is also Chair of the Swedish Medtech Association. Tove brings over 20 years of experience as a business leader and holds a bachelor's degree from Lund University.

"Tove is a commercially driven leader with a track record of building teams and growing businesses. She has an immediate understanding of our industry thanks to her highly relevant experience in assistive technology. She has also successfully led an M&A-driven expansion. The Board looks forward to her leadership in continuing Careium's positive development", said Juha Mört, Chairman of the Board.

"I am excited to join Careium and take its growth journey forward together with my new colleagues. The company is strongly positioned for the future, and I look forward to combining care and technology with the Careium team to deliver better care for as many people as possible", said Tove Christiansson.



About Us

Careium is a leading provider in Europe of technology-enabled care solutions, enhancing the safety, independence, and quality of life for seniors while improving operational efficiency for care providers. Careium is one of the few players that delivers end-to-end digital assisted living systems, including security alarms, smart sensors, accessories and secure communication platforms with alarm response.



By combining innovation with regulatory compliance, Careium empowers care providers to deliver smarter, safer, and more cost-effective support, freeing resources for higher-value care. Demand for home-based care solutions grows, and our recurring revenue model and technology gives us a strong position in the care tech market. The company is listed at Nasdaq First North Stockholm with FNCA Sweden AB as the Certified Adviser.

