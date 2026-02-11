Careium AB: Careium reports fourth quarter results 2025

Summary fourth quarter 2025

Net sales increased by 0.9 percent to SEK 230.9 million (228.9) Net sales increased by 6.3 percent adjusted for currency effects Net sales increased by 13.1 percent adjusted for both currency and financial lease classifications

Gross margin amounted to 43.7 percent (44.4)

Operating profit (EBIT) was SEK 8.3 million (26.5), and the operating margin was 3.6 percent (11.6), following margin pressure due to increased headcount during 2025 in development and sales and deliberate short-term initiatives

Profit for the period amounted to SEK 13.2 million (22.5) and earnings per share to SEK 0.49 (0.89)

Free cash flow increased to SEK 30.4 million (16.6)

Summary full-year 2025

Net sales amounted to SEK 854.1 million (870.7) Net sales increased by 0.9 percent adjusted for currency effects Net sales increased by 9.3 percent adjusted for both currency and financial lease classifications

Gross margin increased to 43.9 percent (42.9)

Operating profit (EBIT) was SEK 49.2 million (84.0), and the operating margin was 5.8 percent (9.7)

Profit for the period amounted SEK 35.8 million (61.6) and earnings per share to SEK 1.33 (2.40)

Free cash flow increased to SEK 41.2 million (36.9)

Cash position increased SEK 54.9 million (31.9) at the end of the period

CEO Statement

Careium reported growth and strong cash flow in the fourth quarter. Net sales increased 6.3 percent adjusted for currency. Importantly, our free cash flow improved to SEK 30.4 million (16.6). We have also started several initiatives to unlock Careium's market potential.

We delivered growth despite the impact of financial lease classifications in Sweden. Product sales increased 6.5 percent to SEK 67.1 million (63.0), while service sales decreased 1.3 percent to SEK 163.8 million (165.9). As previously communicated, longer sales cycles affected product sales in Germany and the UK.

For the full year, net sales grew 9.3 percent (adjusted for currency and classifications of financial leases), gross margin amounted to 43.9 percent, and we generated SEK 41.2 million in free cash flow. In the quarter, gross margin amounted to 43.7 percent (44.4), but operating profit decreased to SEK 8.3 million (26.5).

Having been the interim CEO for almost six months, I can conclude that there are room for improvements integrating all of Careium's European operations. We are now taking actions to improve structural capital that will provide long term efficiencies.

Therefore, we have started a number of initiatives to integrate historic acquisitions and align our businesses. This affected operating margins in the quarter and is expected to do so throughout the first half of 2026. We believe that these measures will create significant value over time.

Firstly, we are modernising our technology to build a more scalable care platform. Secondly, we focus on improving our structural capital by integrating various operations and processes to better align our different markets. And thirdly, we are improving our product offering to become more customer-centric, having a more unified approach across our markets.

During this quarter we have also phased out some outdated assets.

As previously announced, Careium has onboarded a large customer in Norway, resulting in upfront costs and margin pressure in the quarter. We estimate this effect will decrease from Q2 and onward. Already from the first quarter of 2026, the impact of financial lease classifications in Sweden will be significantly reduced, which will have a positive impact on net sales and overall margins.

The aim is to build a unified modern European health tech company with a scalable care platform.

We build the company for the long-haul as we are a leader in a multi-decade growth industry. We have a strong position in several key European markets and bridgeheads in markets with large populations. The populations are aging and the care industry is being transformed with technology. We aim to tap into this growth with a renewed and efficient operating model, standing on a stable foundation as a large portion of our revenues are recurring with long customer contracts.

Our strong market position creates opportunities for organic as well as non-organic growth in a fragmented landscape. We are well positioned to take an active role in the consolidation. However, we will tread diligently, looking for complementary businesses with clear synergies.

During the second quarter 2026, our new permanent CEO Tove Christiansson will join. Bringing vast experience from our industry, she will continue to build Careium as a unified and modern European health tech company.

Peter Heuman

Interim CEO

Webcast

A live broadcast report presentation will be held Wedneday 11 February at 10.30 am with Interim CEO Peter Heuman and CFO David Granath.

The webcast is accessed on: https://www.youtube.com/live/ZMzDmvg85AU

The presentation material will be available on: https://www.careium.com/en-gb/investors/financial-information/presentations/

For more information, please contact:

David Granath, CFO, +46 (0) 73 363 89 01

E-mail: ir@careium.com

About Us

Careium is a leading provider in Europe of technology-enabled care solutions, enhancing the safety, independence, and quality of life for seniors while improving operational efficiency for care providers. Careium is one of the few players that delivers end-to-end digital assisted living systems, including security alarms, smart sensors, accessories and secure communication platforms with alarm response.



By combining innovation with regulatory compliance, Careium empowers care providers to deliver smarter, safer, and more cost-effective support, freeing resources for higher-value care. Demand for home-based care solutions grows, and our recurring revenue model and technology gives us a strong position in the care tech market. The company is listed at Nasdaq First North Stockholm with FNCA Sweden AB as the Certified Adviser.

