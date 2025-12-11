Careium AB: Careium comments on full-year results

Careium's operations are developing well, however we are currently experiencing longer sales cycles than expected in UK and Germany for product sales. This impacts net sales, profitability and cashflow. As a consequence, the company now foresees that the guidance for 2025 will not be met.

During 2025, Careium has communicated the following outlook for 2025; we expect net sales, profitability and free cash flow before acquisitions to increase compared to 2024.

"Careium's business is developing well. In the UK and Germany we see similar demand but currently experience longer sales cycles. Despite longer sales cycles, Careium expects to report net sales for the quarter in line with last year. Given the development in Germany and the UK, we now foresee that our quarterly performance will not recover our start of the year, and we will fall short of the group's guidance for full year 2025", said CEO Peter Heuman.

For 2024, Careium reported net sales of SEK 870.7 million, operating profit of SEK 84.0 million and free cash flow before acquisitions of SEK 36.9 million.

Careium will publish its full-year results on February 11, 2026.

About Us

Careium is a leading provider in Europe of technology-enabled care solutions, enhancing the safety, independence, and quality of life for seniors while improving operational efficiency for care providers. Careium is one of the few players that delivers end-to-end digital assisted living systems, including security alarms, smart sensors, accessories and secure communication platforms with alarm response.



By combining innovation with regulatory compliance, Careium empowers care providers to deliver smarter, safer, and more cost-effective support, freeing resources for higher-value care. Demand for home-based care solutions grows, and our recurring revenue model and technology gives us a strong position in the care tech market. The company is listed at Nasdaq First North Stockholm with FNCA Sweden AB as the Certified Adviser.

This information was submitted for publication at 2025-12-11 14:45 CET.