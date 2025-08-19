The UK's shift toward renewable energy is progressing rapidly, with coal contributing less than 1% to the country's electricity mix. As solar, wind, and nuclear energy continue to grow, MTU gas gensets are providing critical backup when renewable sources aren't available.

Terra Firma Energy Limited's 5MW flexible generation plant in Droitwich Spa UK. This project will deliver flexible and reliable energy to meet the grids needs ensuring security of supply.

"The concept is simple: Companies and plant operators like Terra Firma Energy in the UK can make their installed gensets available when the public grid needs additional power-such as when demand on the grid is exceptionally high or renewable resources are underperforming" said Tobias Ostermaier, President Business Unit Stationary Power Solutions at Rolls-Royce Power Systems.

With Over 500 MTU gas engines already in place across the UK, supporting a stable and flexible energy grid, the MTU sets were an obvious choice for Terra Firma Energy Limited. Bringing an additional 5 MW to the national grid, these generators are designed to ramp up to full load in just 120 seconds, ensuring that power is available instantly when demand spikes.

When we talk about the energy transition, it's not futuristic technologies that drive us forward. Often, the smart deployment of existing technologies-such as natural gas gensets supporting a capacity market-that can already achieve impressive results in ensuring a cleaner, more resilient energy supply today.

"The commissioning of our power plant in Droitwich is a testament to the power of partnerships and shared visions," said William Davies, Managing Director of Terra Firma Energy. "Our partnership with MTU has played a crucial role in making this project a reality, ensuring it delivers flexible and reliable energy to meet the challenges of a modern electricity grid."

About Terra Firma Energy Limited

Terra Firma Energy Limited are a privately owned U.K. based company operating in the development of renewable sustainable energy projects. We design, develop construct carefully sourced projects with the emphasis on making them a cleaner more respectful source of energy production for future generations.

Terra Firma Energy Limited

Helen Aletras

Head of PR and Communications.

Tel: +44 (0)203 890 3116.

Helen.aletras@terrafirmaenergy.com