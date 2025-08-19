Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 19, 2025) - Hemostemix Inc. (TSXV: HEM) (OTCQB: HMTXF) (FSE: 2VF0) ("Hemostemix" or the "Company"), the leading autologous (patient's own) stem cell therapy company treating no-option patients in Florida suffering in pain from Chronic Limb Threatening Ischemia, Peripheral Arterial Disease and Angina, is pleased to announce its webinar topic for Thursday, August 21, 2025. Croom Lawrence, Chief Commercialization Officer, Hemostemix, who completed executive education in Artificial Intelligence and Healthcare at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), will present the Company's phased approach to embedding AI across its patient engagement, clinical research and corporate operations.

"This webinar will showcase how we are applying artificial intelligence to transform every aspect of Hemostemix into the world's first AI-driven autologous stem cell therapy company treating pain associated with no-option patients who can be treated under Florida's SB1768," stated Thomas Smeenk, CEO.

"We know the future of regenerative medicine is physician-based AI-enabled workflows" said Croom Lawrence, CCO. "AI-based workflows generate a better patient experience, generates better recruitment, faster trials, best in class analytics, stronger patient outcomes, and more efficient patient care," Lawrence said.

Patient Care Innovations

HIPAA-Compliant Precision Medicine Diagnostics - The platform unifies patient records, medications, co-morbidities, genetics, gut microbiome, and lifestyle data (exercise, diet, consumption patterns) into a single AI-powered analysis. This helps physicians see the patient's full health journey while showing patients how lifestyle choices impact outcomes.

Acurist.AI for Early Cognitive Decline - Leveraging mild cognitive impairment (MCI) screening, Hemostemix sets baseline assessments to monitor subtle memory changes before and after VesCell (ACP-01) treatment. Get yours today (clawrence@hemostemix.com)

AI-Powered Patient Engagement - Around-the-clock personalized chatbot support improves access and satisfaction while securely guiding patients through treatment, recovery, and lifestyle adjustments.

Patient Decision Support Tools - AI-driven insights assist physicians and healthcare coaches in tailoring plans that help patients sustain healthier habits post VesCell therapy.

Clinical & Scientific Advancement

Accelerated Research with AI - Under physician and research oversight, AI tools analyze patient data to predict treatment responses and refine VesCell (ACP-01) trial design.

Predictive Analytics for VesCell Outcomes - Focused to the patient, the therapy success rate will be modelled based co-morbidities, lifestyle patterns, and epigenetic markers.

AI for Trial Matching - Intelligent agents streamline recruitment by rapidly screening patient profiles against trial criteria, accelerating enrolment and onboarding.

Operational Efficiency

Automated Administrative Workflows - HubSpot-integrated AI agents manage scheduling, billing, and follow-ups, reducing overhead by up to 20%.

AI-Optimized Resource Allocation - Dynamically adjusts staffing, production, and supply chains in line with forward-sold therapy demand - Therapy Convertible Debenture - sales cycles.

Unified Data Ecosystem - A secure cloud-based system connects clinical trial data, and outcome metrics, ensuring seamless HIPAA-compliant access.

Proactive Compliance & Security - Real-time AI monitoring detects risks and enforces data protection protocols to safeguard sensitive health information.

Webinar Details

Date: Thursday, August 21, 2025

Thursday, August 21, 2025 Time: 12:00 PM EST

12:00 PM EST Format: Webinar - https://www.vescell.health/events

ABOUT HEMOSTEMIX

Hemostemix is an autologous stem cell therapy platform company, founded in 2003. A winner of the World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer Award, the Company has developed, patented, is scaling and selling autologous (patient's own) blood-based stem cell therapy, VesCell (ACP-01). A recent peer-reviewed article in Cells (June 29, 2025) provides the scientific foundation for how ACP-01 and NCP-01 may enhance brain-computer interface performance by reducing inflammation, fostering angiogenesis and synaptic plasticity, and potentially extending implant longevity. Hemostemix has completed seven clinical studies of 318 subjects and published its results in 11 peer reviewed publications. ACP-01 is safe, clinically relevant and statistically significant as a treatment for peripheral arterial disease, chronic limb threatening ischemia, non ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy, ischemic cardiomyopathy, congestive heart failure, and angina. Hemostemix completed its Phase II clinical trial for chronic limb threatening ischemia and published its results in the Journal of Biomedical Research & Environmental Science. As compared to a five year mortality rate of 50% in the CLTI patient population, UBC and U of T reported to the 41st meeting of vascular surgeons: 0% mortality, cessation of pain, wound healing in 83% of patients followed for up to 4.5 years, as a midpoint result. For more information, please visit www.hemostemix.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined under the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking information. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information in relation to the use of AI to improve Hemostemix's business including the commercialization of VesCell (ACP-01) via the sale of compassionate treatments under Florida SB 1768. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. This forward-looking information reflects Hemostemix's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to Hemostemix and on assumptions Hemostemix believes are reasonable. These assumptions include, but are not limited to: the underlying value of Hemostemix and its Common Shares; the successful resolution of any litigation that Hemostemix is pursuing or defending (the "Litigation"); the results of ACP-01 research, trials, studies and analyses, including the analysis being equivalent to or better than previous research, trials or studies; the receipt of all required regulatory approvals for research, trials or studies; the level of activity, market acceptance and market trends in the healthcare sector; the economy generally; consumer interest in Hemostemix's services and products; competition and Hemostemix's competitive advantages; and, Hemostemix obtaining satisfactory financing to fund Hemostemix's operations including any research, trials or studies, and any Litigation. Forward-looking information is Subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Hemostemix to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to: the ability of Hemostemix to complete clinical trials, complete a satisfactory analyses and file the results of such analyses to gain regulatory approval of a phase II or phase III clinical trial of ACP-01; potential litigation Hemostemix may face; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; general capital market conditions and market prices for securities; delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals; the actual results of future operations including the actual results of future research, trials or studies; competition; changes in legislation affecting Hemostemix; the timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms; long-term capital requirements and future developments in Hemostemix's markets and the markets in which it expects to compete; lack of qualified, skilled labour or loss of key individuals; and risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic including various recommendations, orders and measures of governmental authorities to try to limit the pandemic, including travel restrictions, border closures, non-essential business closures service disruptions, quarantines, self-isolations, shelters-in-place and social distancing, disruptions to markets, disruptions to economic activity and financings, disruptions to supply chains and sales channels, and a deterioration of general economic conditions including a possible national or global recession or depression; the potential impact that the COVID-19 pandemic may have on Hemostemix which may include a decreased demand for the services that Hemostemix offers; and a deterioration of financial markets that could limit Hemostemix's ability to obtain external financing. A description of additional risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in Hemostemix's disclosure documents on the SEDAR website at www.sedarplus.ca. Although Hemostemix has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of Hemostemix as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, it is Subject to change after such date. However, Hemostemix expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/263055

SOURCE: Hemostemix Inc.