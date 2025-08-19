FirstGroup Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 19

FirstGroup plc

LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

19 August 2025

Director/PDMR Shareholding

On 19 August 2025, FirstGroup plc (the "Company") was notified by the Trustee of the Share Incentive Plan (the "Plan") that on 15 August 2025 that they had acquired 192 shares at £2.2837 per share on behalf of Ryan Mangold (Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer) following the investment of the final dividend in respect of his shares acquired through the Plan.

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

Enquiries

Vanessa Estella

Deputy Company Secretary

020 7291 0505

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them