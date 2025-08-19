Reliance, Inc. Announces New Term Loan Facility, Maintaining Strong Financial Flexibility

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliance, Inc. (NYSE: RS) announced today that effective August 14, 2025, it has entered into a $400 million unsecured term loan facility maturing August 2028 (the "Facility"). The proceeds of the Facility were used to refinance the Company's $400 million senior unsecured notes maturing August 15, 2025. The new Facility complements Reliance's existing capital structure, further optimizing its balance sheet while maintaining ample capacity to invest in high-return opportunities.

"We are very pleased with the terms achieved for this Facility which extend our debt maturities and further enhance our strong liquidity," said Karla Lewis, President and Chief Executive Officer of Reliance. "The refinancing enables us to continue to advance our opportunistic capital allocation strategies of organic growth, strategic acquisitions, and consistent returns to stockholders through quarterly dividends and opportunistic share repurchases. Our net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 0.9x as of June 30, 2025 underscores our commitment to maintaining a conservative leverage profile while driving sustainable value creation through our balanced capital deployment strategy. We remain committed to capturing meaningful growth opportunities and delivering enduring operational success. We greatly appreciate the continued strong support from our banking partners who participated in this transaction."

About Reliance, Inc.

Founded in 1939, Reliance, Inc. (NYSE: RS) is a leading global diversified metal solutions provider and the largest metals service center company in North America. Through a network of approximately 320 locations in 41 states and 10 countries outside of the United States, Reliance provides value-added metals processing services and distributes a full-line of over 100,000 metal products to more than 125,000 customers in a broad range of industries. Reliance focuses on small orders with quick turnaround and value-added processing services. In 2024, Reliance's average order size was $2,980, approximately 50% of orders included value-added processing, and approximately 40% of orders were delivered within 24 hours. Reliance's press releases and additional information are available on the Company's website at reliance.com.

