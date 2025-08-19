

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Medtronic plc (MDT) released a profit for first quarter of $1.040 billion



The company's bottom line came in at $1.040 billion, or $0.81 per share. This compares with $1.042 billion, or $0.80 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Medtronic plc reported adjusted earnings of $1.626 billion or $1.26 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 8.4% to $8.578 billion from $7.915 billion last year.



Medtronic plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.040 Bln. vs. $1.042 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.81 vs. $0.80 last year. -Revenue: $8.578 Bln vs. $7.915 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.60 - $5.66



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News