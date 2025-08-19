Highlights:

General Marks joins the board of directors of Allied USA.

General Marks is a leading expert on international military strategy with a distinguished career in the United States Army.

Allied USA is focused on importation, marketing and sales of tungsten into the United States.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 19, 2025) - Allied Critical Metals Inc. (CSE: ACM) (OTCQB: ACMIF) (FSE: 0VJ0) ("Allied" or the "Company"), which is focused on its 100% owned past producing Borralha and Vila Verde tungsten projects in northern Portugal, is pleased to announce the appointment of Major General (Ret.) James A. "Spider" Marks to the Board of Directors of its U.S.-based subsidiary, Allied Critical Metals (USA), Inc. ("Allied USA"). Allied USA is dedicated to the importation, marketing and sales of tungsten into the United States.

General Marks is the former Commanding General, U.S. Army Intelligence Center and brings over four decades of leadership experience across military, intelligence, and commercial sectors. His distinguished U.S. Army career included leadership roles at every level across elite units such as the 101st and 82nd Airborne Divisions. He also served in strategic intelligence positions around the globe, including deployments in Iraq, Korea, and the Balkans. Post-military, he has held executive leadership roles in private industry, including as CEO of Global Linguist Solutions and InVisM, and currently serves as President of the Marks Collaborative, an advisory firm focused on corporate transformation and national security. He is an Honor Graduate of the U.S. Army's Ranger School, a Master Parachutist authorized to wear Canadian airborne wings, and has been awarded the Distinguished Service Medal, Legion of Merit, Bronze Star, and multiple expeditionary and service ribbons. He is a 1975 graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point, and holds a Master's degree in International Affairs from the University of Virginia. Marks contributes as a military and intelligence analyst for CNN. He is an adjunct professor at Georgetown University.

"General Marks is a highly respected leader with unparalleled expertise in global defense, logistics, and strategy," said Roy Bonnell, CEO of Allied Critical Metals. "His appointment strengthens our U.S. operations at a pivotal time, as we expand our presence in the American tungsten market. His insight and network will be invaluable in helping Allied USA meet growing demand for this critical material."

Tungsten is a critical mineral essential to industries such as aerospace, defense, and electronics. As Allied USA advances its role in ensuring secure, reliable tungsten supply chains for the U.S., General Marks' deep knowledge of defense systems and national security will enhance the subsidiary's operational and strategic direction.

"I'm honored to join Allied USA's Board of Directors," commented General Marks. "We are playing a vital role in strengthening the United States' access to critical minerals, and I look forward to supporting our mission and growth."

About Allied Critical Metals Inc.

Allied Critical Metals Inc. (CSE: ACM) (OTCQB: ACMIF) (FSE: 0VJ0) is a Canadian-based mining company focused on the expansion and revitalization of its 100% owned past producing Borralha Tungsten Project and the Vila Verde Tungsten Project in northern Portugal. Tungsten has been designated a critical metal by the United States and other western countries, as they are aggressively seeking friendly sources of this unique metal. Currently, China, Russia and North Korea represent approximately 86% of the total global supply and reserves. The tungsten market is estimated to be valued at approximately USD $5 to $6 billion and it is used in a variety of industries such as defense, automotive, manufacturing, electronics, and energy.

