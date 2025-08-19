PTC Therapeutics, Inc.: PTC Therapeutics Receives Complete Response Letter for Vatiquinone NDA

WARREN, N.J., Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) related to the New Drug Application (NDA) for vatiquinone for the treatment of children and adults living with Friedreich's ataxia.

"We are of course disappointed by the FDA's decision to not approve vatiquinone," said Matthew B. Klein, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of PTC Therapeutics. "We believe the data collected to date demonstrate that vatiquinone could provide a safe and effective therapy for both children and adults living with Friedreich's ataxia. We plan to meet with the FDA to discuss potential steps to address the issues raised in the CRL."

The FDA stated in the CRL that substantial evidence of efficacy was not demonstrated for vatiquinone and that an additional adequate and well-controlled study would be needed to support NDA resubmission.

About Vatiquinone

Vatiquinone is a small molecule, first-in-class selective inhibitor of 15-Lipoxygenase (15-LO), an enzyme that is a key regulator of the energetic and oxidative stress pathways that are disrupted in Friedreich's ataxia. Inhibition of 15-LO helps to alleviate the consequences of mitochondrial dysfunction and oxidative stress, ultimately decreasing inflammation and oxidative stress and promoting neuronal survival.1,2,3 Vatiquinone has been evaluated in a number of clinical studies, many focused on pediatric patients, and has demonstrated an impact on mortality risk, and a number of neurological and neuromuscular disease symptoms.

About Friedreich's Ataxia

Friedreich's ataxia (FA) is a rare, physically debilitating, life-shortening, neuromuscular disorder that mainly affects the central nervous system and the heart.4 It is the most common hereditary ataxia (abnormal, uncoordinated movements) and is usually caused by a single genetic defect in the frataxin (FXN) gene that leads to reduced production of frataxin, a mitochondrial protein that is important for cellular metabolism and energy production.4,5 Decreased frataxin levels are associated with mitochondrial iron accumulation and increased oxidative stress, which can lead to cell death through ferroptosis.6,7,8

Symptoms include progressive loss of coordination and muscle strength leading to poor balance and coordination, difficulty speaking, swallowing, and breathing, curvature of the spine, serious heart conditions, diabetes, and hearing and vision impairment.9,10 The severity of symptoms and speed of progression varies between people and some symptoms may not be evident in all. Friedreich's ataxia is usually diagnosed in childhood or adolescence.5,11 Approximately 25,000 people have Friedreich's ataxia globally.

About PTC Therapeutics, Inc.

PTC is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines for children and adults living with rare disorders. PTC is advancing a robust and diversified pipeline of transformative medicines as part of its mission to provide access to best-in-class treatments for patients with unmet medical needs. The company's strategy is to leverage its scientific expertise and global commercial infrastructure to optimize value for patients and other stakeholders. To learn more about PTC, please visit www.ptcbio.com and follow on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

