Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 19.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
+62% Kurspotenzial: Jetzt handeln?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EHNY | ISIN: SE0020356970 | Ticker-Symbol: NWG0
Frankfurt
19.08.25 | 08:01
9,155 Euro
-2,24 % -0,210
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEW WAVE GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEW WAVE GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,5609,77015:01
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.08.2025 13:35 Uhr
40 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New Wave Group AB: New Wave Group completes acquisition of Cotton Classics Handels GmbH

Relevant competition authorities have approved New Wave Group's acquisition of the Austrian promotional textile wholesaler Cotton Classics Handels GmbH. All conditions for the transaction have now been fulfilled, and closing will take place on 1 September 2025.

"We are pleased to officially welcome Cotton Classics to the New Wave Group family. The company holds a strong position in its markets and has an impressive B2B e-commerce platform. Together, we will be able to create significant value by combining our brands and competencies," says Torsten Jansson, CEO and founder of New Wave Group.

Through the acquisition, New Wave Group strengthens its presence in Central and Eastern Europe. As previously communicated, Cotton Classics will be integrated into the Corporate segment, with a primary focus on the promotional sales channel.

For further information, please contact:

Torsten Jansson, CEO and Group CEO, +46 31 712 89 01, torsten.jansson@nwg.se
Göran Härstedt, Deputy Group CEO, +46 703 62 56 11, goran.harstedt@nwg.se

About Us
New Wave Group is a growth company group that designs, acquires and develops brands and products in the corporate, sports & leisure and gifts & home furnishings sectors.
In 2024, the group had a revenue of SEK 9.5 billion, and the parent company's Class B share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap. The group's headquarters are located in Gothenburg, Sweden. www.nwg.se

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.