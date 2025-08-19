New Wave Group AB: New Wave Group completes acquisition of Cotton Classics Handels GmbH

Relevant competition authorities have approved New Wave Group's acquisition of the Austrian promotional textile wholesaler Cotton Classics Handels GmbH. All conditions for the transaction have now been fulfilled, and closing will take place on 1 September 2025.

"We are pleased to officially welcome Cotton Classics to the New Wave Group family. The company holds a strong position in its markets and has an impressive B2B e-commerce platform. Together, we will be able to create significant value by combining our brands and competencies," says Torsten Jansson, CEO and founder of New Wave Group.

Through the acquisition, New Wave Group strengthens its presence in Central and Eastern Europe. As previously communicated, Cotton Classics will be integrated into the Corporate segment, with a primary focus on the promotional sales channel.

New Wave Group is a growth company group that designs, acquires and develops brands and products in the corporate, sports & leisure and gifts & home furnishings sectors.

In 2024, the group had a revenue of SEK 9.5 billion, and the parent company's Class B share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap. The group's headquarters are located in Gothenburg, Sweden. www.nwg.se