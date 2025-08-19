Sekur Private Data Ltd. Signs Distribution Agreement with Rich TV to Promote Sekur Privacy Solutions

Partnership will focus on privacy enthusiasts

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2025 / Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF)(CSE:SKUR)(FRA:GDT0) ("Sekur" or the "Company"), a leading Swiss-hosted cybersecurity and private communications platform, is pleased to announce that it has signed a distribution agreement with RichTV.io to promote the Sekur Swiss Hosted Privacy Communications Solutions to its audience, particularly the crypto currency community and other followers of Rich TV.

Through educational videos and interviews, Rich TV is will be able to offer Sekur's solutions to its wide audience, notably the crypto and privacy enthusiasts, and offer Sekur a new audience for its privacy solutions. Sekur's platform is proprietary and hosted in Switzerland for optimal security and privacy compliance. It offers multiple privacy advantages, such as no contact or data mining, no location mining and secure and private communication within and outside of the Sekur network, offering privacy and security for both sender and recipient without divulging either phone number or identity.

Sekur has also announced earlier this month that it will offer the ability for crypto payments for its Sekur solutions. Integration to crypto payments will be completed by December 2025.

Richard De Sousa, President of Rich TV stated, "Through this partnership, Rich TV viewers gain direct access to the latest privacy tools, expert analysis, and practical steps to keep their personal information safe in an increasingly connected world."

Alain Ghiai, CEO of Sekur stated, "We are very excited to work with Rich TV and their team. This offers Sekur a new audience that is very receptive to privacy and security solutions such as Sekur. This is a perfect opportunity to increase Sekur's awareness as we are off grid, off big tech and we never data mine or location mine your communications. Sekur is meant to protect against phishing, Business Email Compromise attacks, AI hacks, and chat and SMS hacks. " Swiss Privacy Protection

Sekur's solutions are hosted exclusively in Switzerland, ensuring user data remains secure from external data access requests. Switzerland's robust Federal Act on Data Protection, in place since 1993, upholds strict privacy standards, prohibiting unauthorized data processing and protecting against the publication of information based on leaked "secret official discussions." This regulatory framework provides a unique level of data privacy protection, reinforcing Sekur's commitment to safeguarding user information. About RICH TV

Rich TV has been sharing company news and updates on YouTube, Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, Blogger, and many other social media sites since 2017 with a community of over 100,000 followers. Rich TV's daily show on YouTube helps investors access in-depth information about companies through CEO interviews, company overviews, and Video press releases. Rich TV's videos, shared on eight different social media platforms, help bring visibility to companies that are underexposed. The network's mission is to bring viewers the best trading information, products and ideas. All information presented on Rich TV is for educational and entertainment purposes. They are not licensed advisors. About Sekur Private Data Ltd.

Sekur Private Data Ltd. is a Swiss-hosted cybersecurity and privacy communications provider. offering a secure suite of tools to protect governments, businesses and individuals from unauthorized access and cyber threats. With solutions such as SekurMail, SekurMessenger, and SekurVPN, Sekur provides an accessible and reliable means of digital communication and data storage, grounded in Swiss privacy standards. Sekur sells its solutions through its website www.sekur.com , approved distributors and telecommunications companies globally. Sekur serves governments, businesses and consumers worldwide. CONTACT

Alain Ghiai

President and Chief Executive Officer

SEKUR PRIVATE DATA LTD.

Email: investors@sekur.com

www.sekurprivatedata.com

Tel: +1.305.347.5114

YouTube For sales brochure on our enterprise security solutions, or partnership opportunities, contact: partners@sekur.com.

To find out more about Sekur's privacy communications solutions visit: https://sekur.com

For more company information, please visit: https://sekurprivatedata.com Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "achieve", "could", "believe", "plan", "intend", "objective", "continuous", "ongoing", "estimate", "outlook", "expect", "project" and similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes or that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they do not guarantee future performance. Sekur cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of factors, many of which are beyond Sekur's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the future of the Company's business; the success of marketing and sales efforts of the Company; the projections prepared in house and projections delivered by channel partners; the Company's ability to complete the necessary software updates; increases in sales as a result of investments software development technology; consumer interest in the Products; future sales plans and strategies; reliance on large channel partners and expectations of renewals to ongoing agreements with these partners; anticipated events and trends; the economy and other future conditions; and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in Sekur's prospectus dated May 8, 2019, filed with the Canadian Securities Administrators and available on www.sedarplus.ca. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Sekur undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information. SOURCE: Sekur Private Data Ltd.

