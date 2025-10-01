Sekur Private Data Ltd. Provides Update on Africa Government Sales

Company is progressing in its advance for corporate and government sales in Angola and the DRC

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2025 / Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF)(CSE:SKUR)(FRA:GDT0) ("Sekur" or the "Company"), a leading Swiss-hosted cybersecurity and private communications platform, is pleased to announce an update on its Africa corporate and government sales efforts in Angola and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Since its last announcement in July 2025 , the Company and its appointed head of Central and Souther Africa, have worked diligently and methodically to introduce Sekur's privacy communications platform in Angola and the Democratic Republic of Congo ("DRC"), in the corporate and government sectors. These efforts are now bearing positive feedback, and the Company is expecting to start its first sales in 2025 and expand into 2026 and beyond. The Company has a target of minimum 2,000 business and premium/government licenses sold for 2026, consisting of minimum 500 premium government licenses and 1,500 business licenses for a total retail value of US$2,100,000 in recurring yearly income. Sekur's plan is to penetrate first these two countries and expand in the coming 24 months into other African countries bordering the DRC and Angola.

Cyberattacks in Africa targeting wealthy individuals, corporations and government officials have increased exponentially in the last six months alone, specifically Business Email Compromise or "BEC" attacks .

Sekur's platform is proprietary and hosted in Switzerland and offers a set of Communications Suite with countermeasures to these scenarios through its proprietary privacy platform for encrypted email, messaging and VPN for high value clients, such as C-level executives, government officials and global leaders. The platform is proprietary and hosted in Switzerland for optimal security and privacy compliance. It offers multiple privacy advantages, such as no contact or data mining, no location tracking and secure and private communication within and outside of the Sekur network, offering privacy and security for both sender and recipient without divulging either phone number or identity, using its SekurSend and Chat by Invite features.

Alain Ghiai, CEO of Sekur stated, "We are very pleased with the positive feedback we are receiving for Sekur in both Angola and the DRC. The next step is to complete the next 2 months in closing the first licenses to be sold. We believe based on the feedback we are getting that there is an enormous demand in Angola and the DRC for Sekur and we look forward to providing secure and private communications to that market. This is a perfect opportunity to increase Sekur's market into Africa as we are off grid, off big tech and we never data mine or location track your communications. Sekur is meant to protect against phishing, Business Email Compromise attacks, AI hacks, and chat and SMS hacks. "

Swiss Privacy Protection

Sekur's solutions are hosted exclusively in Switzerland, ensuring user data remains secure from external data access requests. Switzerland's robust Federal Act on Data Protection, in place since 1993, upholds strict privacy standards, prohibiting unauthorized data processing and protecting against the publication of information based on leaked "secret official discussions." This regulatory framework provides a unique level of data privacy protection, reinforcing Sekur's commitment to safeguarding user information.

About Sekur Private Data Ltd.

Sekur Private Data Ltd. is a Swiss-hosted cybersecurity and privacy communications provider. offering a secure suite of tools to protect governments, businesses and individuals from unauthorized access and cyber threats. With solutions such as SekurMail, SekurMessenger, and SekurVPN, Sekur provides an accessible and reliable means of digital communication and data storage, grounded in Swiss privacy standards. Sekur sells its solutions through its website www.sekur.com , approved distributors and telecommunications companies globally. Sekur serves governments, businesses and consumers worldwide.

The Company also intends to issue 5,150,793 restricted shares to arm's length service providers for services rendered at a price of CA$0.05 per share. All securities shall bear the customary restriction notices as per regulatory requirements for US and non-US holders. Completion of the share issuance remains subject to regulatory and board approvals and completion of customary filings with the CSE.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "achieve", "could", "believe", "plan", "intend", "objective", "continuous", "ongoing", "estimate", "outlook", "expect", "project" and similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes or that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they do not guarantee future performance. Sekur cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Sekur's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the future of the Company's business; the success of marketing and sales efforts of the Company; the projections prepared in house and projections delivered by channel partners; the Company's ability to complete the necessary software updates; increases in sales as a result of investments software development technology; consumer interest in the Products; future sales plans and strategies; reliance on large channel partners and expectations of renewals to ongoing agreements with these partners; anticipated events and trends; the economy and other future conditions; and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in Sekur's prospectus dated May 8, 2019, filed with the Canadian Securities Administrators and available on www.sedarplus.ca. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Sekur undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

