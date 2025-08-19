

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Anheuser-Busch InBev SA (1ABI.MI) Tuesday announced a new $15 million investment in its hometown St. Louis Brewery, as part of its recent $300 million commitment to create manufacturing jobs in the U.S.



The new investment includes developing supply chain infrastructure to transport American-grown ingredients to the brewery and the finished products to consumers.



The company also announced partnership with the National Association of Manufacturers' Manufacturing Institute to provide training to local trade schools and other groups at its training facility in St. Louis.



Additionally, Anheuser-Busch plans to adopt a new digital credentialing system that translates military experience into skills needed for careers in manufacturing to encourage veterans to take up manufacturing jobs at Anheuser-Busch.



'Our latest investment in St. Louis is about more than just creating the highest-quality American-made products - it's also about creating opportunity, driving innovation and building a stronger future for American workers, veterans and the entire U.S. manufacturing industry. Missouri's recently-enacted American Beer Act will enable brewers like us to bring meaningful investments to our hometown of St. Louis and across the state for decades to come, ensuring long-term economic vitality while continuing to strengthen the overall American manufacturing sector,' Brendan Whitworth, CEO of Anheuser-Busch said.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News