Dow Inc.: Dow Named One of the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in the U.S. for the Fifth Consecutive Year

Recognized as Materials Sector leader for the fifth year

Honored for sustained commitment to volunteerism and social impact

MIDLAND, MI / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2025 / Dow (NYSE:DOW) has been named one of the 50 most community-minded companies in America and the Materials Sector leader on The Civic 50 survey conducted by Points of Light, the world's largest organization dedicated to increasing volunteering.

"At Dow, we believe that volunteerism is a powerful force - not only enriching the employee experience through purpose and connection, but also strengthening the bonds we share with our communities and customers," said Rebecca Bentley, Dow's global vice president of Public Affairs and Dow Company Foundation director. "Being recognized for the fifth consecutive year is a testament to our people's passion and our company's commitment to creating a better future for our communities and strengthening connections with all our stakeholders."

The Civic 50 aligns with Dow's focus on sustainability and social impact, recognizing the value community investments and engagement create for employees, customers and communities. Dow's Global Citizenship strategy is rooted in three strategic priorities: Thriving Communities, STEM & Skilled Trades and Sustainability. These priorities are enabled through powerful collaborations with community organizations and purpose-driven volunteer programming, which helps the Company create an intentional and measurable impact.

Enabling Dow's culture of community-mindedness, Dow employees around the world receive up to 12 hours of paid time off annually to volunteer and participate in employee resource group activities. Through Dow's annual global employee survey, 77% of Team Dow reported volunteering at least once in the past year to support programs such as Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service, PullingOurWeight campaign and the Business Impact Fund.

For more than a decade, The Civic 50 has served as the national standard for corporate citizenship and showcases how leading companies prioritize social impact and community at the core of their business. This comprehensive survey is administered by True Impact for companies with annual U.S. revenues of at least $1 billion. Honorees are evaluated on the scale, sophistication and impact of their employee volunteering, community engagement and corporate philanthropy efforts.

"In an ever-evolving landscape, companies are looking to ensure that they can meet the needs of their communities, customers, and stakeholders," said Jennifer Sirangelo, president and CEO, Points of Light. "Companies like Dow are leading the way in showing how social impact benefits their employee's well-being, strengthens the communities where they do business, and brings value and meaning to their work. Their efforts provide a model for others looking to bring the benefits of volunteering and social impact to their workforce and they're extremely deserving of this recognition."

Dow (NYSE: DOW) is one of the world's leading materials science companies, serving customers in high-growth markets such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer applications. Our global breadth, asset integration and scale, focused innovation, leading business positions and commitment to sustainability enable us to achieve profitable growth and help deliver a sustainable future. We operate manufacturing sites in 30 countries and employ approximately 36,000 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $43 billion in 2024. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. Learn more about us and our ambition to be the most innovative, customer-centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company in the world by visiting www.dow.com.

