Landis+Gyr Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as the 2025 Global Company of the Year for Excellence in Advanced Metering Infrastructure

The company is recognized for visionary innovation and customer impact in redefining metering infrastructure and enabling grid modernization through intelligent, real-time solutions.

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to recognize Landis+Gyr as the 2025 Global Company of the Year in the Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) sector for its outstanding achievements in visionary innovation and in customer impact. This distinction highlights Landis+Gyr's consistent leadership in driving measurable outcomes, strengthening its market position, and delivering customer-centric innovation, marking the company's ninth recognition by Frost & Sullivan in the AMI space since 2013.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: visionary innovation and customer impact. Landis+Gyr excels in both, demonstrating its ability to align strategic initiatives with market demand while executing them efficiently, consistently, and at scale. "By transforming each endpoint into a real-time intelligence node, Landis+Gyr bridges the gap between a utility's physical infrastructure and its digital data systems-enabling not just visibility into what is happening at the grid edge, but also deep insight into why it is happening. This unified digital-physical grid architecture effectively addresses a long-standing blind spot in grid management-achieving comprehensive situational awareness from edge to enterprise," said Gautham Gnanajothi, global vice president of research at Frost & Sullivan.

Guided by a long-term growth strategy focused on metering infrastructure modernization, digitalization, and utility partnerships, Landis+Gyr has shown its ability to adapt and lead in a rapidly evolving landscape. The company's strategic agility and sustained investment in grid intelligence and real-time data capabilities have enabled it to scale effectively across the globe.

Innovation remains central to Landis+Gyr's approach. Its suite of solutions addresses the full spectrum of utility metering and grid modernization needs, offering flexibility, interoperability, and enhanced performance across electricity, gas, and water infrastructure. "We're honored to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan for our continued leadership in AMI," said Peter Mainz, CEO of Landis+Gyr. "This award reflects the dedication of our global team and our commitment to innovation at the grid edge, where real-time intelligence is transforming how energy is managed. We're not standing still. Through ongoing investment in cutting-edge technologies and customer-centric solutions, we're shaping a smarter, more resilient energy future."

Landis+Gyr's unwavering commitment to customer experience further strengthens its market position. By streamlining service delivery, enabling utilities with near real-time data through its managed services, and maintaining high levels of system reliability, the company continues to meet the evolving needs of its global customer base. Its partner-led delivery model and focus on localization have been key to delivering long-term value across diverse regulatory and market environments.

Frost & Sullivan commends Landis+Gyr for setting a high standard in competitive strategy, execution, and market responsiveness. The company's vision, innovation pipeline, and customer-first culture are shaping the future of advanced metering infrastructure and driving tangible results at scale.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan recognizes a Company of the Year in various sectors to highlight those that demonstrate outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. This recognition honors forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, megatrends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

About Landis+Gyr

Landis+Gyr is a leading global provider of integrated energy management solutions. We measure and analyze energy utilization to generate empowering analytics for smart grid and infrastructure management, enabling utilities and consumers to reduce energy consumption.

Our innovative and proven portfolio of software, services and intelligent sensor technology is a key driver to decarbonize the grid. Having enabled 9 million tons of CO2 savings in FY 2024 through our product offerings, Landis+Gyr manages energy better - since 1896.

With sales of USD 1.7 billion in FY 2024, Landis+Gyr employs around 6,300 talented people across five continents. For more information, please visit our website: www.landisgyr.com

