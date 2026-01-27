

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Landis+Gyr Group AG (LAND.SW), a provider of energy management solutions, on Tuesday said it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (MIELY) to collaborate on the development of grid edge intelligence solutions aimed at supporting the energy transition.



As part of the agreement, Mitsubishi Electric will develop edge-based applications and new use cases using Landis+Gyr's open App Ecosystem. The applications are designed to operate on Landis+Gyr's intelligent edge devices, including the Revelo grid sensor, enabling advanced analytics and improved grid operations at the network edge.



Landis+Gyr said the collaboration is expected to help utilities manage increasingly complex power systems, enhance grid reliability, better integrate distributed energy resources, and deepen engagement with customers.



According to the company, North America has been identified as the initial market, reflecting accelerating adoption of distributed energy resources and digital grid solutions.



'Mitsubishi Electric's unparalleled expertise-from power generation to home appliances-will play a key role in delivering advanced applications that improve grid edge intelligence, enhance utility decision-making, and foster innovation that benefits both utilities and their customers,' said Amith Kota, Landis+Gyr's Chief Product and Technology Officer.



