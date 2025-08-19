Anzeige
Dienstag, 19.08.2025
WKN: 896516 | ISIN: GB0003452173
Frankfurt
19.08.25 | 08:04
2,598 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
19.08.2025 16:24 Uhr
FirstGroup Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

FirstGroup Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 19

FirstGroup plc

LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

19 August 2025

Director/PDMR Shareholding

The FirstGroup Long-Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP")

The FirstGroup Executive Annual Bonus Plan ("EABP")

On 18 August 2022, in accordance with the rules of the LTIP, FirstGroup plc (the "Company") made the following conditional share awards to the directors listed below under the Company's LTIP and EABP.

Director

Number of shares

Graham Sutherland (Chief Executive Officer)

972,590 (LTIP)

Ryan Mangold (Chief Financial Officer)

713,770 (LTIP)

Ryan Mangold (Chief Financial Officer)

289,456 (EABP)

Following the testing of the performance conditions attached to the nil-cost conditional awards granted under the LTIP, which were reviewed as part of the FY 2025 audit, the Remuneration Committee has confirmed that the nil-cost conditional awards would vest at 100%. The EABP award relates to the deferred element of annual bonus for FY 2022 to which no performance conditions are attached other than continued employment and accordingly this award vests in full.

On 18 August 2025 a total of 927,590 nil-cost conditional award Shares were released to Mr Sutherland. On 18 August 2025, 458,035 Ordinary Shares were sold at 225.67 pence per share to cover applicable tax and national insurance. The balance of 514,555 shares were released to Mr Sutherland in accordance with the Plan Rules and immediately transferred to a nominee account in his name.

On 18 August 2025, a total of 1,003,226 nil-cost conditional award Shares were released to Mr Mangold. On 18 August 2025, 472,462 Ordinary Shares were sold at 225.67 pence per share to cover applicable tax and national insurance. The balance of 530,764 shares were released to Mr Mangold in accordance with the Plan Rules and immediately transferred at nil cost to his wife, Nicole Mangold, and then transferred into a nominee account in her name.

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014.

Enquiries:

David Blizzard, General Counsel and Company Secretary

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7725 3354

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Graham Sutherland

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

FirstGroup plc

b)

LEI

549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 5p each

GB0003452173

b)

Nature of the transaction

Release of nil-cost conditional award to acquire shares under the LTIP granted in 2022 and sale of shares to cover tax.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

£2.256713

Nil

Conditional award 972,590


Shares sold to cover tax 458,035

Number of shares retained 514,555


d)

Aggregated Information

- Aggregated volume

- Price


See above

£1,033,653.54

e)

Date of the transaction

18 August 2025

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Ryan Mangold

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

FirstGroup plc

b)

LEI

549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 5p each

GB0003452173

b)

Nature of the transaction

Exercise of nil-cost conditianl award to acquire shares under the LTIP granted in 2022, sale of shares to cover tax and transfer of shares to spouse

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

£2.256713

Nil

Nil

Conditional awards 1,003,226


Shares sold to cover tax 472,462

Number of shares retained 530,764

Number of shares transferred

to spouse 530,764

d)

Aggregated Information

- Aggregated volume

- Price


See above

£1,066,211.14

e)

Date of the transaction

18 August 2025

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Nicole Mangold

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Wife of Ryan Mangold, Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

FirstGroup plc

b)

LEI

549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 5p each

GB0003452173

b)

Nature of the transaction

Transfer of shares from Ryan Mangold

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

530,764

d)

Aggregated Information

- Aggregated volume

- Price


530,764

£0.00

e)

Date of the transaction

18 August 2025

f)

Place of the transaction

Off market gift

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted


